‘9-1-1’ & ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Crossover: 6 Things We Need to See

Well, at least this cruise can’t end like the last one Athena (Angela Bassett) took … right? The 9-1-1 sergeant is heading out to sea again for a crossover with Doctor Odyssey in the latter’s March 20 episode.

In that episode, titled “Casino Week,” unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s (Joshua Jackson) help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.

Below, we take a look at what we need to see from this 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey crossover.

Callbacks to Bobby and Athena’s honeymoon cruise

We have to get an instance of Athena casually mentioning that she and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause), captain of the 118 with the LAFD, finally went on their honeymoon cruise only for it to be overtaken by pirates then capsize … and for someone on the Odyssey to remark that they’d heard all about that and “that was you?!” Athena, of course, would just brush it off like it’s no big deal for her … which, for the first responders of 9-1-1, is often the case.

Something about the complicated love triangle/throuple

If anyone can offer relationship advice, it’s Athena — just look at how strong her and Bobby’s is! Who knows what will happen on Doctor Odyssey in the two episodes before the crossover, but something tells us the situation with Max, Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) — they had a threesome, now she’s pregnant, and what will happen next for any of that is to be determined — will not be resolved by then.

Bobby and Athena’s honeymoon was almost on the Odyssey?

What if Athena remarks that when she and Bobby were looking at their getaway, they almost booked a trip on the Odyssey? We would, of course, have to find out which theme week they would have taken (or maybe the theme weeks were what made them decide against it) and if it was one we’ve already seen, one that has since been scrapped from rotation, or one still to come.

Comparison of wild emergencies

It happened when 9-1-1 firefighters (Oliver Stark‘s Buck, Aisha Hinds‘ Hen, and Ryan Guzman‘s Eddie) went down to Austin for a crossover with the spinoff Lone Star: the inevitable comparison of the wildest rescues. It’s time for that to happen again, with Athena bringing up the artificial heart (Season 6 premiere “Let the Games Begin”) and the Odyssey staff listing some of their medical cases.

Athena reaches out to another 9-1-1 character

Even if that person is off-screen, we’d love to at least hear Athena’s side of a conversation with someone from 9-1-1, whether it’s her husband Bobby or Hen, about what she’s dealing with on the ship.

A surprise connection involving someone not present

So far, we only know of Athena crossing over, but wouldn’t it be fun if it turns out someone else from 9-1-1, who doesn’t appear, has a connection with someone on board the Odyssey? Or if one of the crew members had heard about one of the many wild emergencies involving the 118 over the years? Possible contenders include: Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and the rebar through his head, Buck surviving the lightning strike, and Eddie’s rescue of the kid down the well. Or maybe Athena will have heard of Max being patient zero during COVID prior to boarding the ship (it sounds like something Buck would have read and shared). Little things like that could be fun.

But what are you hoping to see in the crossover? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC

Doctor Odyssey, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 9/8c, ABC