Christina on the Coast returned with a new episode last week after a six-month hiatus, and fans were excited to catch a glimpse of James Bender on the show. Since Christina Haack‘s longtime design partner hasn’t appeared on any episodes of The Flip Off, viewers were relieved to see that he still appears to be involved in her work.

However, many also wondered if Bender’s super brief appearance in the episode is a hint that his partnership with Haack is coming to an end. “I feel like this might be one of his last episodes. He was on the beginning and just disappeared,” one Reddit user wrote.

Someone else pointed out that these episodes were likely filmed quite some time ago. “He was barely seen…… and, we need to remember this isn’t a new season; it’s the [second half] of the old season. Who knows how long ago that was filmed,” the person wrote. Christina on the Coast is currently airing Season 5. The first batch of episodes came out in summer 2024, with the second half of the season returning on February 27.

“I don’t think James is back. I think he’s being phased out,” a commenter said, while another person added, “He was really not in the episode. Something is up.” Someone else also claimed that Bender “looked tense the whole time.”

Bender and Haack have worked together for years, which is why fans have been so confused by his recent absence. He also hasn’t posted on social media since August 2024. Some fans have theorized that Bender’s friendship with Haack’s estranged husband, Josh Hall, may be to blame for why he’s been MIA.

“I read James was very close to Josh. The divorce has apparently set boundaries for some. I’m sure Christina was surprised if this is true,” someone theorized on Reddit. Haack and Bender have not commented on the status of their friendship.

Christina on the Coast, Season 5, Thursdays, 8/7c, HGTV