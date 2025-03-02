Why Did Zendaya Miss the 2025 Oscars?

Despite Dune Part 2 winning multiple awards at the 2025 Oscars, Zendaya was nowhere to be found. While one of her movies was nominated, another was not nominated at all.

Her film, Challengers, was snubbed. Although she has not confirmed this is why she didn’t attend, it’s the most logical reason. The actress is also currently filming Season 3 of Euphoria and is gearing up for Christopher Nolan‘s movie The Odyssey. Not to mention, she recently got engaged to her Spider-Man costar, Tom Holland, so she could be busy wedding planning.

Zendaya was not nominated for Best Actress for Challengers, and the film did not nab a Best Score nomination, despite receiving widespread acclaim. Challengers received four Golden Globe nominations and took home the award for Best Original Score.

Dune Part II received five Oscar nominations, including Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Picture. It won the awards for Sound and Visual Effects.

Her Dune Part 2 costar, Timothee Chalamet, was in attendance. Along with Dune, he was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown.

However, she is not the only actor to not show up to the award show. Jonathan Bailey skipped out on attending due to being in a play in London. He was nominated for Wicked. Harrison Ford also dropped out at the last minute after he was diagnosed with shingles. The actor was supposed to present an award.

Fans noticed Zendaya’s absence and took to social media to ask where the actress was.