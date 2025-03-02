Why Did Jonathan Bailey Skip the 2025 Oscars?

Brittany Sims
Comments
Cattermole/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey is not dancing through the Oscars. The Wicked star wasn’t at the award show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday for a good reason, and his costar Jeff Golblum explained his absence on the red carpet.

“He’s on stage right now in England, doing Richard II,” he told E! host Zuri Hall. “He’s a masterful, eighth-degree black belt actor.” Bailey is starring in Richard II through May 10 at the Bridge Theatre. His run began on February 10. The play, which runs for two hours and 40 minutes, is about the former King of England.

Goldblum fawned over Bailey, saying, “I adore Jonathan Bailey. He’s great in our movie. What a great actor.” He wore a Prada suit with a white jacket, floral shirt, purple scarf, and black bowtie. He added a purple orchid boutonnière to his jacket.

Bailey will soon follow in Goldblum’s footsteps as he is set to star in the upcoming Jurassic World movie. Goldblum starred in Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and returned for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars
Related

Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Stars

“He’s going to be in that dinosaur movie,” Goldblum said. “I’ll be the first person in line to buy tickets. I’ll see it many times. And Scarlett Johansson is in that, too. It’s an all-star lineup together.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

Wicked is nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Original Score.

Along with Goldblum, his other Wicked costars – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode– have all shown up on the red carpet.

Bailey also skipped the SAG Awards on February 23 due to the play. He was nominated for Wicked and Bridgerton, including outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Wicked.

2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu

Jurassic Park -

Jurassic Park where to stream

Jurassic World -

Jurassic World where to stream

Jurassic World Dominion - Peacock

Jurassic World Dominion where to stream

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom -

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom where to stream

The Lost World: Jurassic Park -

The Lost World: Jurassic Park where to stream

Wicked - VOD/Rent

Wicked where to stream

Jurassic Park

Jurassic World

Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Wicked

Ariana Grande

Bowen Yang

Cynthia Erivo

Ethan Slater

Jeff Goldblum

Jonathan Bailey

Marissa Bode

Scarlett Johansson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christina Haack, Heather El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa, as seen on The Flip Off, Season 1.
1
Will Christina & Tarek’s ‘The Flip Off’ Return for Season 2?
Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2
R&B Star Angie Stone Dies in Car Accident
Mason Disick with brother Reign
3
Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Rumor That Mason Fathered a Child
Mikey Day as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mike Myers as Elon Musk, and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in the 'Saturday Night Live' cold open on March 1, 2025
4
‘SNL’ Highlights: Mike Myers Returns to Play a Glitchy Elon Musk
Harrison Ford attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
5
Oscars 2025: Harrison Ford No Longer Presenting After Shingles Diagnosis