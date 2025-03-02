Why Did Jonathan Bailey Skip the 2025 Oscars?

Jonathan Bailey is not dancing through the Oscars. The Wicked star wasn’t at the award show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday for a good reason, and his costar Jeff Golblum explained his absence on the red carpet.

“He’s on stage right now in England, doing Richard II,” he told E! host Zuri Hall. “He’s a masterful, eighth-degree black belt actor.” Bailey is starring in Richard II through May 10 at the Bridge Theatre. His run began on February 10. The play, which runs for two hours and 40 minutes, is about the former King of England.

Goldblum fawned over Bailey, saying, “I adore Jonathan Bailey. He’s great in our movie. What a great actor.” He wore a Prada suit with a white jacket, floral shirt, purple scarf, and black bowtie. He added a purple orchid boutonnière to his jacket.

Bailey will soon follow in Goldblum’s footsteps as he is set to star in the upcoming Jurassic World movie. Goldblum starred in Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and returned for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion.

“He’s going to be in that dinosaur movie,” Goldblum said. “I’ll be the first person in line to buy tickets. I’ll see it many times. And Scarlett Johansson is in that, too. It’s an all-star lineup together.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

Wicked is nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Original Score.

Along with Goldblum, his other Wicked costars – Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode– have all shown up on the red carpet.

Bailey also skipped the SAG Awards on February 23 due to the play. He was nominated for Wicked and Bridgerton, including outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Wicked.