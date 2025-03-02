The Oscars made way for some big red carpet moments, including a super iconic reunion between Ghost costars Whoopi Goldberg and Demi Moore, who had a candid moment together amid the glitz and glam of the 2025 ceremony.

Ahead of entering the Dolby Theatre for the ceremony hosted by Conan O’Brien, Goldberg and Moore walked the red carpet and happened to cross paths while chatting with the press and taking photos. The moment was luckily captured by Variety, which filmed the stars as they clasped hands and spoke to one another.

It’s a #Ghost reunion! Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg pose for photos together on the carpet at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hriJ0yJLNS — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2025

While we couldn’t hear what they said, their faces conveyed some deep emotions with the gravity of the night setting in. As fans know, Demi Moore is currently nominated for Best Actress for her role in the horror film The Substance. Meanwhile, Goldberg is set to serve as a presenter for the evening.

Their reunion rings in a special anniversary for Ghost, the 1990 film which also costarred the late Patrick Swayze and Tony Goldwyn, among others. For those less familiar with the classic film, Ghost is a supernatural romance between Moore’s Molly and Swayze’s Sam, the latter of which connects with Goldberg’s psychic Oda Mae Brown to send a message to his living girlfriend.

Goldberg won an Oscar for her performance in the film, earning the accolade for Best Supporting Actress. She also previously hosted the Oscars four times. And Goldberg’s reunion with Moore is just one of the many big moments she’s sure to have for the night.

Stay tuned for what’s next as the Oscars unfold on ABC and Hulu. And let us know what you thought of the epic reunion between Goldberg and Moore in the comments section, below.

2025 Oscars, Live, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu