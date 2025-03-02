Oscars 2025: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)
Sunday, March 2 is the day we’ve been waiting for all awards season — the 2025 Oscars! The best in film from the last year will be recognized during the 97th Academy Awards, kicking off nice and early for the second year in a row at 7/6c on ABC and Hulu.
While movies like Wicked and Dune: Part Two made a splash this year — and snagged a handful of nominations each — this year’s nominees are a little less blockbuster-geared than with 2024’s epic Barbie–Oppennheimer race. The other (more quietly loved) films in contention for Best Picture inn 2025 are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance. It’s anyone’s night!
And after four years with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm, the ceremony is turning to first-time Oscars host Conan O’Brien, and we can’t wait to see how he brings his signature humor to the night.
Scroll below for the full list of nominations and stay tuned as we update the list live with the winners indicated in bold.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
International Feature Film
I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Girl With the Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia
Music (Original Song)
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu