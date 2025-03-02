Oscars 2025: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

Sunday, March 2 is the day we’ve been waiting for all awards season — the 2025 Oscars! The best in film from the last year will be recognized during the 97th Academy Awards, kicking off nice and early for the second year in a row at 7/6c on ABC and Hulu.

While movies like Wicked and Dune: Part Two made a splash this year — and snagged a handful of nominations each — this year’s nominees are a little less blockbuster-geared than with 2024’s epic Barbie–Oppennheimer race. The other (more quietly loved) films in contention for Best Picture inn 2025 are Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance. It’s anyone’s night!



And after four years with Jimmy Kimmel at the helm, the ceremony is turning to first-time Oscars host Conan O’Brien, and we can’t wait to see how he brings his signature humor to the night.

Scroll below for the full list of nominations and stay tuned as we update the list live with the winners indicated in bold.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Girl With the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia

Music (Original Song)

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, and Bernie Taupin

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

2025 Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu