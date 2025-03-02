Conan O’Brien Makes Karla Sofia Gascón Dig to Her Face in Oscars Monologue

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Conan O'Brien & Karla Sofia Gascon for the 2025 Oscars
ABC / Hulu

The Oscars are in full swing and after a strong start with performances from Wicked favorites Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Conan O’Brien took to the stage for his introduction as host.

And as expected he delivered some big swings with his jokes, most notably calling out Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón to her face during the monologue. For those less aware, Gascón came under fire recently after social media posts with racist remarks resurfaced.

During the monologue, O’Brien noted how much swearing occurred in the film Anora, saying the Best Picture nominee had only three more expletives delivered than Gascón’s publicist upon learning about the social media posts.

“She tweeted what?!” O’Brien exclaimed, acting how he imagined Gascón’s rep must have.

“Well, I’m having fun…” O’Brien continued, adding, “Karla Sofia Gascón is here tonight and, Karla, if you are gonna tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” O’Brien.

The camera panned over to Gascón amid the discussion, during which she smiled and laughed along with the joke, but seemed to need clarification surrounding O’Brien’s Kimmel mention. Kimmel previously hosted the Oscars in recent years.

Karla Sofia Gascón made a splash this awards season in Netflix’s highly buzzed-about film Emilia Perez which costars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana. But Gascón’s old social media posts, found on X (formerly known as Twitter) have put into question the film’s potential for success at the ceremony.

Stay tuned to see how things will turn out for Emilia Perez, Gascón, and more as the evening unfolds, and let us know what you think of O’Brien’s bold joke in the comments section, below.

Emilia Perez - Netflix

Emilia Perez where to stream

Emilia Perez

The Oscars

Conan O'Brien

Karla Sofía Gascón




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Christina Haack, Heather El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa, as seen on The Flip Off, Season 1.
1
Will Christina & Tarek’s ‘The Flip Off’ Return for Season 2?
Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2
R&B Star Angie Stone Dies in Car Accident
Mason Disick with brother Reign
3
Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Rumor That Mason Fathered a Child
Mikey Day as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mike Myers as Elon Musk, and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in the 'Saturday Night Live' cold open on March 1, 2025
4
‘SNL’ Highlights: Mike Myers Returns to Play a Glitchy Elon Musk
Harrison Ford attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
5
Oscars 2025: Harrison Ford No Longer Presenting After Shingles Diagnosis