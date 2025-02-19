‘Virgin River’ Fans Split About Upcoming Prequel Series After Showrunner Patrick Smith Teases Plans

Netflix‘s popular romantic drama Virgin River is preparing for a prequel series, but not all fans are on the same page following showrunner Patrick Smith’s teases about the upcoming spinoff.

In an interview with Variety in December, Smith opened up about how the prequel will focus on Mel Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents, Sarah and Everett, played by Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr, respectively. The actors made their debut in flashbacks in Season 6 and are now set to have their romance explored in a series of their own.

The spinoff, Smith said, will focus “not just the romance of Sarah and Everett, but also the origins of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

However, many fans are unsure whether a spinoff about Mel’s parents is necessary, with one Reddit user writing, “Why are they making a prequel based off Mel’s parents? She’s not even a likable character. At least make one about Doc starting his practice / his past in the town.”

Others agreed, with one commenter replying, “The flashbacks were a snooze-fest this season. The thought of a spin-off based on those two is just ‘NO THANKS”.”

“Those flashbacks were horribly boring. I felt like the writers were grasping for straws on that one and should’ve just not done it. It was also just dumb and not remotely believable,” agreed another.

Another added, “Yeah!! A prequel about Doc, or about a VR at the beginning would be much better. I hate that Mel’s parents show up… after that IMO the whole series is sinking.”

“Love Mel..hate the prequel. No one cares,” said one user.

“The prequel is a no for me too, I didn’t realise Mel was disliked so much. I do enjoy Mel and Jack,” another added.

“Who on gods green earth gives a F*** about Mel’s parents bro,” said another. “Like I’m not watching that bulls*** 😂😂 they were planting the seeds in this new season for it and yea no thanks, it’s hot garbage.”

“So odd. They have such good source material- the books- which they are ignoring,” one fan noted.

Virgin River premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019, and is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr. The story follows Mel, who arrives in Virgin River to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh. But she soon discovers that small-town living is not quite as simple as she expected.

While not everyone was on board with the spinoff idea, there were some who defended the concept. “You said it yourself.. Mel’s parents not Mel,” one user responded to the original poster. “Not sure if it’s a “winner” but they do seem to have an interesting story.”

On those asking for a Doc-based spinoff, one fan wrote, “He might well be part of it. They live in virgin river and everyone knows each other there. Also it’s not about Mel really.”

Another hated the idea of a Doc prequel, writing, “Doc goes on so much about starting the practice 30 yrs ago on his own……..he bores the hell out of me!!! Couldn’t bear that man to get even MORE time!!!”

“You may not find [Mel] likeable, but the VR story IS about her,” said another.

Virgin River, Seasons 1-6, Streaming, Netflix