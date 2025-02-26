The love is pouring in for Michelle Trachtenberg after her unexpected death at the age of 39. The actress was found dead in her New York City apartment by her mother on the morning of Wednesday, February 26, police sources confirmed to ABC News. After the news broke, tributes began flooding the internet, including messages from some of Trachtenberg’s former costars.

David Boreanaz, who Trachtenberg worked with on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, wrote on his Instagram Story, “So very sad… horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.” Fellow Buffy costar James Marsters wrote on Instagram, “My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

Kim Cattrall worked on the film Ice Princess with the former child star and wrote on X, “This is Heartbreaking. So talented, much too young. RIP Sweet Beauty. xo.” She also posted a photo of the two together in the film on Instagram and added, “Rest in peace sweet Michelle.”

Nearly 30 years after starring in Harriet the Spy with Trachtenberg, Rosie O’Donnell mourned her passing in a statement to Us Weekly. “Heartbreaking,” she said. “I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.”

Trachtenberg was also a recurring character on Gossip Girl, and her costar Ed Westwick wrote on his Instagram Story, “So sad to hear of the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg. Sending prayers.”

Melissa Gilbert, who starred in the film A Holiday for Love with Trachtenberg, said, “Oh Michy…and we lived so close to one another…..my heart aches for your family and all those who loved you so…” There was also a tribute from Kenan Thompson, who worked with Trachtenberg on Nickelodeon. “Our first Nick movie star has departed us!!” he shared. “She was my friend and now she rests!! Check on your people!!!”

The actress reportedly had a recent liver transplant and was possibly experiencing complications, according to ABC News. A cause of death has not been confirmed yet, but it’s believed that she died from natural causes with no foul play suspected. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death after an autopsy is complete.

