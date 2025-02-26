Michelle Trachtenberg is reportedly dead at the age of 39, according to the New York Post. The actress, who was known for roles in shows like Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as the 1996 film Harriet the Spy, was 39 years old.

Fans had grown concern about the actress after her recent social media posts, in which many commented on her weight loss and questioned if she was okay. The Post reports that her death is not being investigated as suspicious, but a cause of death has not been confirmed at this time.

In January 2024, she assured her followers that she was “happy and healthy,” writing on Instagram, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.” The message came days after she shared a photo with Alexa PenaVega, which she captioned, “These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl.”

Trachtenberg’s most recent post on Instagram was on February 18. She posted a throwback photo of herself on the red carpet and captioned it, “I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell.”

Trachtenberg appeared on All My Children from 1993-1996. She had a recurring role on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete between 1994 and 1996, and made her major film debut in Harriet the Spy that same year. From 2000-2003, she appeared in a main role as Dawn Summers on Buffy. Of course, she was also the villainous Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, where she starred in a recurring role between 2008-2012. She also reprised the role in the 2022 reboot, which was her last credited acting gig.

Trachtenberg turned 39 in October 2024 and celebrated the occasion with an Instagram post. “39 and I’m feeling fiiiiiiine,” she wrote, along with a photo of herself. She was very active on social media leading up to her death, although she was mostly posting throwback images.

After news broke of Trachtenberg’s death, her most recent Instagram post became flooded with comments from fans who were devastated to hear the news. “So sad to hear. I always hoped to see you in a Buffy reboot. Rest in peace,” one person wrote. Someone else said, “RIP Michelle!!! Love ya and may your memory be eternal! Praying for you and your family,” and another commenter said, “not the news I wanted to hear. Rip Georgina.”