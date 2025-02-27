Mary (Rochelle Aytes) is determined to make sure that Watson (Morris Chestnut) sits down with her and her lawyer to make their separation official, but it’s clear that (at least) one of them doesn’t want this divorce to happen. Well, Mary takes a new approach in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 2 episode of Watson.

Mary’s flooded his clinic with green markers, like the one he brings to her. “What took you so long?” she wonders before they sit down. “I told my lawyer I want this to be peaceful,” she tells him.

“That’s what we both want,” Watson seemingly agrees. However, Mary argues, “Mediation requires two parties. My lawyer has been trying to get a session on the books for months.” He tries to use his clinic as an excuse, but he’s not the only one who is busy. After all, she runs “the largest academic healthcare system in western Pennsylvania.”

“Sometimes Watson knows what he did was something that he can’t take back and he’s really remorseful for his behavior in following Sherlock [which led to the end of their marriage],” Chestnut told us as part of our Watson digital cover story. “But Mary doesn’t want to let him in. The fun is trying to get her to crack, to loosen up a little bit when it comes to Watson and what he did with their marriage. And there are going to be a few things that are revealed about the relationship later on in the season that I think will shock the audience.”

Aytes added that executive producer Craig Sweeny “explained to me that Watson, over and over again, has chosen Holmes over our relationship, and I think Mary just had had enough. There’s still love there between the two of them.”

Also in this next episode, “Patient Question Mark,” when Sasha (Inga Schlingmann) discovers a link between her current patient, who has advanced cancers and distinctive lesions on his tongue indicative of Cowden syndrome, and a cadaver she dissected during medical school, the team traces the case to Amish country.

