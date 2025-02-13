Two of Ami Brown‘s children gave a disheartening update about the Alaskan Bush People star’s health on Wednesday, February 12. Bear Brown and SnowBird Brown took to Instagram to reveal that their mother had been rushed to the hospital.

“She went to the emergency room late last night and late after that, after they did some tests, they actually [medically evacuated] her to the next big, big hospital,” SnowBird shared. “She was having some trouble breathing before she went to the emergency room.”

After doctors did tests and drew blood, they diagnosed Ami with pneumonia. SnowBird made it clear that she wasn’t sure of the medical terms for everything going on, but said that Ami was “put in anesthesia so her body can rest and just be working as little as possible. … They are going to try to keep her in that for two days so her body can work as little as possible and her lungs can heal.”

In a separate update, Bear gave some more context to Ami’s current condition. “Mom started getting worse so they put a breathing tube in and had to knock her out to do it,” he shared, explaining the use of anesthesia mentioned by SnowBird. “Then they flew her to a larger town with a better hospital and that’s where she is now. They are attempting to wake her up, but apparently you don’t just wake people up immediately, it has to be done in stages or something. Which is normal.”

In addition to trouble with breathing, Ami was also experiencing “some chest pains and stuff in the rib area,” according to Bear, who also said that his mom’s “oxygen was pretty low” when she arrived at the hospital.

Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and was only given a three percent chance at survival. However, after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, she was in remission by the beginning of 2018. In March 2024, Ami battled a severe case of pneumonia, during which she was hospitalized while struggling with breathing issues.

The Brown family also faced tragedy in February 2024 when Ami’s great-niece Danielle Branson died at just 29 years old.