All Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) wants is to be with Gabi (Shanola Hampton), and he’s not about to let a little thing like him being behind bars — she tricked her former kidnapper into the circumstances that led to his arrest — keep him from her. But as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the February 27 episode of Found shows, Sir doesn’t have any power in this situation.

Gabi is at M&A, with information up on the screen about the episode’s missing person — a young woman cannot be found after a date — when her phone rings. She steps aside to take it. “This is the DC Central Detention Facility,” an automated voice begins. “You have a call from — ” Sir identifies himself as Hugh Evans. “To accept, press 1. To refuse, press 2. To block this caller permanently, press 3.” Gabi opens up the keypad on her phone, her finger hovers over the 3 key … and then she just hangs up.

Sir tells the guard he needs to make another call. The guard refuses, having already did him one solid, and says he can try another time. Watch the full sneak peek above to see Sir’s reaction to that.

In this next episode, “Missing While Matched,” Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) considers starting a new relationship. Sir takes drastic measures to capture Gabi’s attention. Margaret (Kelli Williams) and Gabi investigate potential suspects in Jamie’s kidnapping.

It was at the end of the previous episode that Margaret realized that Jamie’s kidnapper had to be someone close to the family; she found his toy train, which went missing after he was taken in the pocket of the young man who has returned claiming to be Jamie. (The jury’s still out on that one.)

“It’s such a dun-dun-dun moment of, holy s**t, how is this possible?” Williams told us. “That extra layer of betrayal and then trying to figure out who could it possibly be — even though she’s sort of scoured, she knows every moment by heart — and the idea that she had been sort of manipulated or lied to was really intense.”

Found, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC