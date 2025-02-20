[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 13 “Missing While Grieving.”]

Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) may be behind bars, but it would be foolish to think that the threat he poses is no longer present on Found. However, he is delivered a blow in the final moments of the latest episode.

Near the end of the episode, Gabi (Shanola Hampton) visits him in prison and reveals his brother, Christian (Michael Cassidy), was found dead, an apparent suicide … but was it? “[Sir] is shocked and has theories of who it might be that did that,” Gosselaar told TV Insider when he stopped by our office recently. (Watch the full video with him above.) “He definitely doesn’t think it’s by natural causes. So it kind of adds another layer to our universe of, yeah, there’s someone else that’s involved.” But don’t expect to see Sir grieve his loss since “everything that consumes [him] is Gabi.”

The brothers’ relationship was complicated, though also simple in the sense that Sir protected Christian when they were kids and growing up in a toxic environment. “Christian wasn’t privy to some of the things that his mother did,” due to Sir, explains Gosselaar. “So there was a level where Sir felt that Christian owed him something.”

Speaking of Christian, Trent’s (Brett Dalton) new love interest Heather (Danielle Savre) claimed that he was the one who shot her in Episode 11. But as Gabi says in Episode 13, she thinks that Sir’s accomplice could have set him up. And if you ask us, there is something about Heather…

It sounds like Gabi agrees. “She doesn’t know” what to think of Heather, Hampton admits. Such is the case for Jamie, Margaret’s (Kelli Williams) missing son who has (seemingly) come back. (Is it really him?)

“She wants to make sure that she’s checking herself and make sure her suspicions have nothing to do with Trent because ultimately she wants Trent to be happy and find love because she, in many ways, is definitely not ready to be in a relationship,” Hampton continues. “She has way too much baggage and she knows Trent deserves that, but something’s not right, and Gabi’s usually not wrong when something’s not right.”

Savre previously told us that Heather and Sir’s dynamic is “tense” and “manipulative.” What’s Gosselaar’s take? “Most of Sir’s scenes, whether it’s with Heavy Boots [his nickname for Trent] or it’s with Gabrielle or other characters, it’s always just a sense of control with him where he fits in. He’s just trying to dominate the conversation and the relationship,” he says. “His relationship with Heather is more of him asserting his dominance. It’s all about Gabrielle. Everything is always leading back to her. So even though he is having a conversation with Heather, it has to be in the company of Gabrielle.”

The episode was also a heavy one for Margaret — with Williams directing herself! Flashbacks showed the immediate aftermath of Jamie being kidnapped in 2010, including the moment that led to her Margaret vision: She couldn’t remember what he was wearing.

“She already has a huge amount of guilt attached to her memory and replaying when he was kidnapped over and over and over again, what are certain clues that she didn’t have and then not knowing what he was wearing… I think kind of wrecked her in the sense of that she just somehow failed, which was just another piece to Margaret’s state of mind,” says Williams.

Stepping behind the camera for this episode, in a situation where she’s also acting, led to “a little bit of a split-brain situation,” she says. It’s something she’d only done once before. “It was odd to have to go from setting up a camera and talking to actors and then having to also enter a frame.” She’d have monitors around the corner from a scene so she could take a peek at what was happening before she’d enter, “then I have to make sure that I’m in the scene as an actor participating in the scene versus watching what the actors are doing and having notes for them.” She admits there’s one scene in the episode — in the church where they confront the woman who had the altercation with the missing person — that she can see she’s watching the actors instead of “just being present.”

By the end of the episode, Margaret has made a startling discovery: She finds that Jamie had his favorite toy (a train) on him, but it hadn’t gone missing from their home until days after he was taken. That means that someone close to the family had to have taken it — and him!

“It’s such a dun-dun-dun moment of, holy s**t, how is this possible?” Williams says. “That extra layer of betrayal and then trying to figure out who could it possibly be — even though she’s sort of scoured, she knows every moment by heart — and the idea that she had been sort of manipulated or lied to was really intense.”

Margaret turns to Gabi for help after that revelation, and it’s so great to see the friends back on track in this way after the season started with the former still so angry with the latter after she’d revealed she’d held Sir captive in her basement. Both Hampton and Williams were glad to see that.

“The first half of the season was like, how long am I going to stay angry? I mean, obviously, understandably angry,” says Williams. “It was obviously very dramatic in us trying to then support her [as she wanted to take responsibility] and then understanding through our relationships with Sir how people make different decisions based on what’s at stake, so we start to actually see sort of a little bit more of the impulse to get his help. That obviously doesn’t take away from the fact that she was deceitful and keeping stuff from us for so long. But it’s a complete betrayal, a mind scramble of trust that had been betrayed.”

Adds Hampton, “It’s very big. We spent all of the first half of the second season with there being a complete disconnect and animosity and nastiness. [It’s now a] new normal because the secret is out, which is really nice. And I think that that embrace that happens at the end of that… The one thing that Margaret never has to question is Gabi’s loyalty and desire to make sure that she’s okay. Through it all, she knows that she has Gabi.”

