‘The Price Is Right’: Air Force Veteran Wins Car After ‘Nailing’ Card Game

A game on The Price Is Right came down to the proper use of the Ace card. A retired veteran won a car after he picked the right amount during a card game.

Timothy, a 30-year retired veteran of the United States Air Force, won boxing gear, which included a heavyweight bag, a speed bag, a stand, two gloves, hand wraps, punching mitts, and a handbag when he bid $1,200. The gear cost $1,250, so Timothy was almost right on the money.

He then came to the stage on Tuesday, June 10, to play Card Game for a 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia K-4 LXS. “30 years, George. You better have something nice for him,” host Drew Carey said. Announcer George Gray told him that he would win a brand-new car.

Model James O’Halloran “drove” the car from the curtain to the front of the stage where Drew Carey and Timothy stood in front of the game. Carey shared that the car had to be pushed by three crew members because they can’t start a car on the set because of the fumes.

They then began the game. The Card Game starts off with The Price Is Right contestant picking from a blue card in the deck in front of them. The card Timothy selected was $1,000. The starting price of $15,000 was then put on the board. That meant there was a $1,000 spread. If the price of the car was between $15,000 and $16,000, Timothy would win it.

But, he had the chance to make the price go up by selecting cards from the deck. Each number card was multiplied by 100. So, if he selected a three, it would be 300, etc.

The first card he picked up was a four, which made the new price $15,400. Timothy selected an Ace on his second turn. Aces are wild cards, which means they can be anything the contestant wants them to be. “You don’t have to stop the game after you give me a number,” Drew Carey explained. “Or you can give me a number and we can stop the game.”

Timothy chose $24,000 for the new price. This meant that the car had to be between $24,000 and $25,000. The game show contestant stopped the game. The price of the car was $24,540, meaning Timothy won. The veteran high-fived both Carey and O’Halloran before stepping into the car.

The Price Is Right fans were shocked by Timothy’s game. “Best use of an ace in a long, long time. Well done, Timothy! Enjoy that car!” a YouTube user wrote.

“He nailed it!!!!!” said another.

“Holy cow! he just scored a big one,” added a third.

“A well-deserved win! Most contestants chicken out after drawing a few cards without the ace lol he knew the assignment!” another wrote.

“Awesome, Timothy!! Perfect,” said one last fan.

During the Showcase Showdown. Timothy and contestant Amy both spun an 85 on the wheel. They had to spin again and whoever got the higher amount advanced to the Showcase. After spinning again, Amy spun a 10 and Timothy spun a 35, moving him to the Showcase.

It was Timothy vs. Jeremy, who had lost out on three prizes earlier in the game, in the Showcase. Timothy’s consisted of a 75in 4K television with a surround sound system, kitchen appliances, and a trip to Singapore. He bid $25,000. The actual retail price was $24,637, so he went over. Jeremy was $8,085 under his actual price of $39,000, which meant he won the Showcase.