Erin Napier Has Fans Sobbing as She Sings Taylor Swift Song With Her Daughter

HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier had fans sobbing on Monday (February 24) with a heartwarming mother-daughter video.

Ben took to Instagram to share a photo of his youngest daughter, three-year-old Mae, standing in front of a canvas her mom, Erin, painted for his brother’s art and frame shop in Laurel, Mississippi. But it was the audio Ben used over the image that had fans’ hearts melting.

“SOUND ON 🔊,” he wrote, adding. “I am not a #Swiftie, but this one gets me. It is @erinapier’s song with Mae because one of her baby words that’s hanging on is the way she says mother. They change that one word so maybe @taylorswift won’t be angry.”

The audio is of Erin and Mae singing the words to Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit song “Lover,” except, instead of singing “lover,” they change the word to “mother.” The moment is even cuter thanks to Mae’s adorable pronunciation of “mother” as “muhver.”

“I love getting to raise our babies with an artist. Their world is so big because of it,” Ben continued. “Anything can be everything. Carrots are lobster beans, bookshelves are animal hotels, trash is art. Mothers are special. Muhvers are magic.”

Erin reshared Ben’s post on her own Instagram Stories, writing, “I’m so lucky to be her muhver.” She also commented on Ben’s post, referencing a lyric from the song, saying, “I’ve loved her 3 summers but i want them all 😭.”

Fans were absolutely smitten with the sweet post, flooding the Instagram comments with their reactions.

Earlier this week, Ben and Erin announced that filming for Season 9 of Home Town has officially started. New episodes of Season 8 are currently airing on HGTV on Sundays.