‘Rock the Block’ Fans Shocked After Show Announces Season 6 Winner

The veterans vs. rookies season of HGTV‘s Rock the Block has concluded, and fans are shocked by the Season 6 winner.

Jonathan Scott from Property Brothers evaluated the teams’ performances in the finale that aired on Monday, May 27. Competing for the grand prize were New Kids on the Block brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab and Michel Smith Boyd from , Chelsea and Cole DeBoer from Down Home Fab, and Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama from Renovation Aloha. The finale challenge required the contestants to use their remaining budgets to renovate the exterior of the houses they’ve been renovating this season. The team whose designs contributed to the highest appraisal value was declared the winner, and there was just a $35,000 difference between first and second place.

The teams were each given identical houses to begin at the season’s start, coming in at $750,000 each. Each team received a $250,000 budget, plus an additional $50,000 bonus. The winning appraisal was $1.4 million. The winning team was Alison and Michel, as host Ty Pennington announced in a drone show at the end of the episode. The victory made Alison cry.

“We worked so hard. Third time’s a charm, I guess. This was a tough one,” she said. “It is the highest honor to win Rock the Block.”

As implied by Victoria’s remark, this isn’t their first time competing on the reality TV show, but it is their first win. It’s an historic moment for Boyd, who is now the first designer to win Rock the Block twice. Rock the Block fans were surprised by their victory, and some were bummed that it wasn’t a rookie team that won.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

“I was really surprised about who won. Really hoping and thought it would be one of the rookies,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the show’s finale post (embedded above). “My first choice was Chelsea and Cole. But I also loved the Kalama’s.”

“I thought the DeBoers or the Knights were going to win,” wrote another. “Congrats to Allison and Michel! They all did a great job and I definitely had my favorites. I Love this show!!”

“I think the Rookies had better houses,” one fan said, while another chimed in in support of the winners, saying, “Alison and Michel. Most consistent and creative.”

One fan sensed a divide between Victoria and Boyd. “Really wanted Jon and Jordan or Chelsea and Cole, the most intriguing part was the clear separation of Alison & Michel no hug, no congrats,” they wrote. “The last few episodes they were standing apart and walked separate, interesting.”

“Something feels off…. that house should not have won,” said a skeptical viewer. “It’s almost seems like Alison gave an ultimatum…either I win or I’m not ever coming back. Just my opinion. Even [Michel] said he felt like a rookie team was going to take the win. Disappointing.”

“Was this rigged? Terrible!! The Hawaiian couple should have been the winners,” one viewer asked.

Some still praised the winning pair. “This was the best season yet!!!!!” one wrote.

What did you think of the Rock the Block Season 6 finale results? Let us know in the comments section below.