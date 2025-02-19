‘Happy’s Place’ Hosts Another ‘Reba’ Reunion With Christopher Rich (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Reba McEntire, Christopher Rich, Belissa Escobedo, and Melissa Peterman in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

Happy's Place

 More

Another Reba reunion is taking place on Happy’s Place with the upcoming episode, “Sisters Ink,” airing Friday, February 21.

After previously hosting Steve Howey, Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are reuniting with fellow former costar Christopher Rich who is stepping in to play a tattoo artist named Maverick. In the episode, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) gifts Bobbie (McEntire) matching sister mugs, and Bobbie feels compelled to think of an equally thoughtful gift.

The brainstorming process and presentation lead Isabella to expect that she and Bobbie will be getting matching tattoos, and presumably, shenanigans will ensue. Meanwhile, Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) and Takoda (Tokala Black Elk) will investigate where Emmett (Rex Linn) has been sneaking off to when he’s not in the kitchen at Happy’s Place.

For those who may need a refresher on the Reba of it all, Rich previously starred in the series as Brock Hart, the ex-husband of McEntire’s titular character, he memorably had an affair with Peterman’s character Barbara Jean. This marks one of Rich’s first major returns to television since suffering from a stroke in 2018.

“For him to have the courage to come do this and make everybody feel so comfortable… he did have a stroke and he’s back acting and that gives such inspiration to other people. You can do it,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight about the reunion and Rich’s return to acting.

“I’m gonna get to the finish line. I may have to limp across it, but I’m getting there,” Rich told the outlet about delivering his performance for the episode.

“There’s magic here… and when you get to play with people that you have such a shorthand… you don’t have to explain stuff. You know that we’re gonna get each other. And also, I’m not gonna lie, it’s fun when the audience just gets so thrilled and tickled to see us all back together again,” Peterman added of the reunion.

Check out the images for the episode, below, and tune into Happy’s Place for this latest Reba reunion when it airs on NBC.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC

Belissa Escobedo and Reba McEntire in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

Isabella and Bobbie say cheers with their sister mugs.

Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

But what will Bobbie gift Isabella with?

Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

It seems they’ll seek assistance from tattoo artist Maverick alongside Gabby (Peterman).

Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, and Chritopher Rich in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

Bobbie doesn’t appear too happy to be involved.

Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

Gabby appears to try and calm Bobbie.

Christopher Rich and Melissa Peterman in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

But Maverick and Gabby seem to get along quite well.

Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

The ladies have a joyous moment in the bar.

Tokala Black Elk and Pablo Castelblanco in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

Takoda and Steve scheme.

Pablo Castelblanco and Rex Linn in 'Happy's Place'
Casey Durkin / NBC

But what will lead to this perplexing moment with Steve and Emmett?

Happy's Place

Christopher Rich

Melissa Peterman

Pablo Castelblanco

Reba McEntire

Rex Linn

Tokala Black Elk




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Goodall on AGT
1
Richard Goodall Shares Big Update 5 Months After Winning ‘AGT’
Rob Lowe in The Floor
2
‘The Floor’ Fans Blast Show Over Choice of Contestants in Season 3
3
‘The Price Is Right’ Announces Plans for Landmark 10,000th Episode
Peter Krause as Bobby and Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 1
4
Angela Bassett Teases Major Development for Athena & Bobby When ‘9-1-1’ Returns
Antwayn Hopper on Will Trent
5
‘Will Trent’ Star Antwayn Hopper Reveals the Touching Inspiration for Raphael & Teases More Revelations Ahead