Another Reba reunion is taking place on Happy’s Place with the upcoming episode, “Sisters Ink,” airing Friday, February 21.

After previously hosting Steve Howey, Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are reuniting with fellow former costar Christopher Rich who is stepping in to play a tattoo artist named Maverick. In the episode, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) gifts Bobbie (McEntire) matching sister mugs, and Bobbie feels compelled to think of an equally thoughtful gift.

The brainstorming process and presentation lead Isabella to expect that she and Bobbie will be getting matching tattoos, and presumably, shenanigans will ensue. Meanwhile, Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) and Takoda (Tokala Black Elk) will investigate where Emmett (Rex Linn) has been sneaking off to when he’s not in the kitchen at Happy’s Place.

For those who may need a refresher on the Reba of it all, Rich previously starred in the series as Brock Hart, the ex-husband of McEntire’s titular character, he memorably had an affair with Peterman’s character Barbara Jean. This marks one of Rich’s first major returns to television since suffering from a stroke in 2018.

“For him to have the courage to come do this and make everybody feel so comfortable… he did have a stroke and he’s back acting and that gives such inspiration to other people. You can do it,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight about the reunion and Rich’s return to acting.

“I’m gonna get to the finish line. I may have to limp across it, but I’m getting there,” Rich told the outlet about delivering his performance for the episode.

“There’s magic here… and when you get to play with people that you have such a shorthand… you don’t have to explain stuff. You know that we’re gonna get each other. And also, I’m not gonna lie, it’s fun when the audience just gets so thrilled and tickled to see us all back together again,” Peterman added of the reunion.

Check out the images for the episode, below, and tune into Happy’s Place for this latest Reba reunion when it airs on NBC.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC