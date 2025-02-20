Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

Jesse Metcalfe will be guest starring in Law & Order Season 24.

The news comes via posts on Instagram from set. Reid Scott, who stars as Detective Vincent Riley, shared a photo of himself with Metcalfe on the set. “Freezing Feb but having fun,” he wrote in the caption. “Another day on the job in NYC.”

Metcalfe also posted from the set, showing himself in costume (he’s playing a police officer named DeLuca) and with Maura Tierney (who joined this season as Lieutenant Jessica Brady) and Scott. “That’s a wrap on Season 24 Episode 17 of @nbclawandorder,” he wrote in the caption. “What an incredible experience! So grateful for the opportunity Jonathan Strauss casting, @wolfentertainment and @nbcuniversal. Special thanks to @mrreidscott & @thecarlosbernard for making me feel so welcomed and supported.” Bernard is the director of the episode. See the photos below.

No other details about his episode or his character are available quite yet.

But we do have some teases about other episodes coming up. Hugh Dancy told TV Insider in January when discussing the heartbreaking episode in which his character, Nolan Price, had to make a tough decision regarding his father’s care (ultimately, he died), “The episode we’re about to start shooting is, I think, literally all I can say about it is extremely topical and goes right to the heart of the — if it’s a mission statement of being torn from the headlines, it’s that, and that’s true for all the characters. It’s not particularly a Price thing, but it’s a goodie.”

At the time, Dancy also shared his hope for more crossovers with SVU and Organized Crime. “We’re coming to the [end of filming]. I mean, relatively speaking, we’ve got a few more episodes left this season, so I don’t think so, but I would love to do that again down the line. Obviously, we had Mariska [Hargitay] with us near the beginning of this season, which was great for me. I loved going head-to-head with her as well. So the more of that, the merrier.”

