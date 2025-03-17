Blake Shelton & ‘Opry 100’ Team Tease ‘Magic’ Night of Live Performances

It all began with a fiddle.

In 1925, newly launched Nashville-based radio station WSM hired popular Chicago DJ George D. Hay, host of the National Barn Dance program, to become its voice and, of course, play records. But his retitled WSM Barn Dance, which debuted Saturday, November 28, had a different focus: live music. Opening night ended with a spotlight on “Uncle Jimmy” Thompson, an eccentric 77-year-old fiddler who took song requests from listeners. They poured in — via phone calls and even telegrams — setting the stage for what was to come. Two years later, in December 1927, Hay famously uttered the words “Grand Ole Opry” about his successful radio show, birthing a legend.

The Grand Ole Opry is now being honored with a party befitting its history — one featuring live performances from the world’s biggest country music stars in front of an audience, and airing on Opry 100: A Live Celebration. Blake Shelton, the multiplatinum country star and former The Voice coach, hosts.

“The Grand Ole Opry has been connecting the country music family for 100 years,” Shelton says, “and I’m so proud to be part of this historic celebration.” Shelton became an Opry member in 2010, calling it “a highlight of my life and career.” He adds, “Fifteen years later, I still get that same feeling of reverence and excitement every time I walk out on that stage.”

The celebration will feature three hours of music, with performances from superstars Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and many more. They’ll be divided between both the Ryman Auditorium (the Opry’s original home until 1974) and its current 4,400-seat theater (which famously hosts a 6-foot circular portion from the Ryman on its stage — proving the Grand Ole Opry circle remains unbroken even today).

One star Opry fans are especially eager to see is Randy Travis, a member since 1986. The “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer, who has faced several health issues over the past 12 years, will appear on the special, along with other beloved entertainers such as Amy Grant.

Despite its roots in radio, the Grand Ole Opry has been a television presence for decades. From 1955 to 1956, ABC aired Opry concerts monthly, and PBS showed annual Opry specials from 1978 to 1981. In 1985, it began airing on the Nashville Network, then CMT and GAC. The concerts now stream Saturday nights on the Opry’s Facebook and YouTube channels and on the Circle Country platform.

A celebration of the longest-running radio program in America deserves this new TV milestone as well. Notes Opry Entertainment Group President Patrick Moore, “This special night of programming will connect millions of country music fans to the magic of the Opry.”

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, Wednesday, March 19, 8/7c, NBC & Peacock