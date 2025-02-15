There’s a mystery afoot on All American. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) found a picture at the end of Season 6 that implies his dad, Billy (Taye Diggs), has a long-lost brother. We haven’t heard about the picture since, but Jordan hasn’t forgotten what he overturned.

All American executive producer Jameal Turner teased to TV Insider that fans will see the return of Detective Jordan Baker in Season 7. DJB was Jordan’s alter-ego in Season 1 when he and Olivia (Samantha Logan) were investigating whether Spencer (Daniel Ezra) was their secret sibling after Billy made the impromptu decision to move Spencer into the Baker house.

“It’s going to activate Detective Jordan Baker, and what we believe, at times, will be a funny, comical approach very similar to him and Liv in Season 1 trying to figure out if Spencer was Billy’s son. The cool thing about this journey is that it will have a nice landing spot from an emotional standpoint,” Turner said.

The search is about uncovering the truth, but to Turner’s point, it’s also an emotional journey for Jordan. He lost his father at a young age, and this search will give Jordan the opportunity to learn more about the man who died too young.

“Jordan is on this journey primarily because he misses his dad. However he can find a way to stay connected to his dad is one of the motivating, driving forces for him in this journey,” Turner continued. “We’ll go through the ebbs and flows a little bit in terms of what he is able to find out versus what he doesn’t find out, versus what he believes he’s going to find out versus what he ultimately does not find out. We’ll land in this really cool emotional place for him.”

Just like last time, Jordan will have a partner in crime that will add to the comedic elements of the search.

“He ropes in a trusty sidekick this time. This time it is going to be his wife and the two of them get their noses dirty in a very clumsy way, in a true Jordan Baker Inspector Gadget type of fashion,” Behling revealed. “He will get to the bottom of it eventually, but at what cost?”

The mystery will bring the couple together in the first half of the season as they are otherwise on different paths exploring the next chapters of their careers. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is usually the cooler head when it comes to Jordan’s crazier ideas. Can she keep him out of trouble as he goes digging into his father’s past, and are either of them prepared for whatever Jordan is going to discover?

Detective Jordan Baker is returning and we should all prepare for some shocking discoveries as he gets on the case.

All American, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW