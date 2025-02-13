Well, this is awkward. It turns out what Gamble (Annie Ilonzeh) thought was just a family dinner has landed her in hot water at work in the February 14 episode of S.W.A.T.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of “AMBER,” in which Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) reveals that Gamble is going to have to fight to prove her innocent of any wrongdoing. It’s going to put their trust to the test. It all begins with him asking if she’s seen her family recently. A couple nights ago, for a family dinner, she shares.

“Your brothers and your cousins are under investigation by the LAPD for cargo theft,” Hicks reveals. “When you were there visiting, that didn’t come up in the conversation?” She assures him she didn’t know. “So you didn’t tip him off that an LAPD raid was imminent?” he confirms.

That’s when Gamble takes offense: “It sounds like you’re accusing me of being a dirty cop.” Hicks isn’t, but the deputy chief is opening an investigation, he warns her.

“Into what? I didn’t do anything,” Gamble stresses. “I had no idea my brothers and cousins were into anything illegal, trust me. If I had, I wouldn’t have went anywhere near them.” Watch the full sneak peek above for more.

As Ilonzeh told us ahead of the season premiering, “We’ll see the tug of war [for Gamble as a cop and with her crime family]. The audience will understand why Gamble is hard on herself and so determined to be the best SWAT member on 20 squad. A lot has to do with her father and what he’s done and who he is and a kind of redemption.”

In addition to the difficult decision Hicks must make concerning Gamble, “AMBER” will see 20-Squad race to find a missing child who was abducted from her front yard.

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 10/9c, CBS