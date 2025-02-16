[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 4.]

A Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias has not been confirmed yet, but fans are sure hoping that Netflix renews the series. Although the Season 4 finale wrapped up some storylines nicely, others were left a bit more open-ended.

“Everything’s on the table,” showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Deadline. “We don’t have a Season 5 yet, but I’ve been doing this show long enough that 85 percent of my waking thoughts are about Sweet Magnolias. So all sorts of possibilities exist.”

Scroll down for all the questions we need answers to if the show does return with a new season.

Will Ty and Annie stay together?

After three seasons of a slow burn and relationships with other people, Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie (Anneliese Judge) finally got together at the very beginning of Season 4. They managed to make the relationship work while Ty was on the road playing music, but when he returned home, they found themselves at a crossroads: Ty was heading to Europe on tour, while Annie had been accepted to the college of her dreams in California.

The pair’s story ended in an argument after he asked her to put her dreams on hold to come on tour with him. Now, it’s unclear exactly where they stand.

“Every good relationship requires space to let both of you grow, and sometimes we grow in different directions for a moment or for longer, and we wanted to leave the possibility of exploring how, as glorious as first love may be, the road still isn’t smooth, and we hope we get that chance,” Anderson told Swooon.

Will Maddie actually move to New York?

Season 4 ended with Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) deciding to accept a job in New York City. Of course, that would mean that she and her family would have to leave Serenity. The finale put a nice bow on the decision as Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) urged Maddie to accept the offer and promised her that their friendship would never be affected by the distance.

Should the show return, we’ll desperately need answers about how the move affects Maddie — or if she even decides to go through with it at all after thinking things over!

Will Helen and Erik make it down the aisle?

Helen and Erik (Dion Johnstone) got their happily ever after at the end of Season 4 when he proposed and she said yes. But will it be for good? These two have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, and she’s certainly disappointed him before.

While Season 3 saw Maddie and Cal (Justin Bruening) tie the knot, and Season 2 featured Dana Sue and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) renewing their vows, will Helen be the one to walk down the aisle next?

What will Isaac’s relationship with the Townsends be?

After Bill’s (Chris Klein) funeral in Season 4, his mother Bonnie (Judith Ivey) exposed the fact that he was Isaac’s (Chris Medlin) father. Only a select group of people knew this information beforehand, so it was quite a bombshell. Ty, Kyle (Logan Allen), and Katie (Ella Grace Helton) found out they had a half-sibling that they never knew about.

While we got to see some sweet scenes between Isaac, Kyle, and Katie in Season 4, how close will he be able to remain to the family if they move to New York for Maddie’s job? Will he struggle to find his place in the family now that Bill is gone?

Meanwhile, Isaac and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) made up and hugged it out after she was blindsided by the reveal (after all, her and Bill’s child is Isaac’s half-sibling, too), but will this revelation affect their friendship moving forward?

