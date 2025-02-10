Will There Be a ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 5?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 4.]

Fans are quickly binging Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias after waiting nearly two years for new episodes of the beloved Netflix series. The new episodes picked up a year after Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) renewed their vows at the end of Season 3.

While many storylines wrapped up nicely in Season 4’s conclusion, there’s still plenty of story left to be told in a potential Season 5. Scroll down for everything we know about the possibility of more episodes.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for Season 5?

Netflix has not yet confirmed the status of Sweet Magnolias, so it’s unclear if it has been renewed or canceled. Season 4 wasn’t confirmed until three months after Season 3’s release in 2023, so a future renewal announcement is definitely still possible.

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson said she’s hopeful for more episodes to come. “Everything’s on the table,” she told Deadline. “We don’t have a Season 5 yet, but I’ve been doing this show long enough that 85 percent of my waking thoughts are about Sweet Magnolias. So all sorts of possibilities exist.”

However, Heather Headley admitted that filming the finale of Season 4 did sort of feel like the end, although she’s hopeful to continue working on the show. “When we got to the end of [filming] it, it felt final, but still in my heart, I was like, ‘No, it’s not done,'” she told Parade.

Will there be a Sweet Magnolias spinoff?

One thing Anderson did not entertain the idea of is a possible spinoff for Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) or the younger generation of Magnolias, Annie (Anneliese Judge), CeCe (Harlan Drum), and Lily (Artemis).

“What a fabulous idea. But that’s not what we were doing,” she admitted. “Again, this season is about seizing your passion, and we wanted to explore how Noreen felt about nursing, because that had gotten very confused with Bill (Chris Klein) and everything else. And we wanted to show also how Annie, broadening her friendship with CeCe and Lily, is taking advantage of the lessons that her mother and her two best friends have modeled for her whole life.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 cast

If the show does come back, Anderson hinted that we haven’t seen the last of Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), despite her decision to move to New York for a publishing job at the end of Season 4.

“Can anything end the Magnolias?! Our ladies have seen each other through bigger challenges than physical distance,” she shared. “When you love someone, you want what’s best for them and want to help them reach that goal. True friends celebrate each other in times of victory, embolden each other to seize their passion, and then link arms to figure out logistics.”

With Helen (Headley) and Erik (Dion Johnstone) finally getting together in the most dramatic fashion, and Season 4 ending with their engagement, there’s a perfect setup for another wedding in Season 5.

One of the most open-ended storylines at the end of Season 4 was in Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie’s relationship. He wanted her to come to Europe with him for his tour, while she was ready to head to California after being accepted into her dream school. “If we’re lucky enough to get another season, [Annie’s] got another six months of school,” Anderson teased.

While no cast members have been officially confirmed, it’s likely that the regulars would all be back. In addition to those listed above, fans can also probably expect Spears, Logan Allen (as Kyle Townsend), Elliott, Quinn, Justin Bruening (as Cal Maddox), and Chris Medlin (as Isaac Downey).

Sweet Magnolias, streaming now, Netflix