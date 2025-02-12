Heather Rae El Moussa hasn’t been able to avoid the tension between her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, on The Flip Off. While the exes’ banter has mostly been playful, the bickering got a bit more intense during Episode 3 on Wednesday, February 12.

After guest judge Amanza Smith named Christina as the winner of that week’s competition — the redesign of the living room — Tarek wasn’t having it. He complained about Christina getting to use her staircase as part of the room, which she discussed with him beforehand. Tarek and Heather were previously not able to have their dining room area counted towards part of the redesign of the kitchen in week one.

“She kind of had an unfair advantage. They got to use other spaces that wasn’t really the space, and then they took out one of our first spaces,” he ranted. Christina had had enough and fired back, “When you guys win, do I f**king complain and bring up dumb s**t? No. I just let you win.”

Although the conversation never actually got heated, Heather made it clear that this bickering happened quite often. “This is my life,” she told Amanza. Heather tried to stay neutral amid the argument, but she had to take Christina’s side at one point. “There’s different categories. You’ve gotta go with the categories,” Christina argued. “Who made up these stupid categories?” Tarek wondered, which is when Heather jumped in to say, “We all did! As a group!”

Tarek and Heather won the first two weeks of competition for the flip of their kitchen and master bedroom/primary bathroom. However, in week three, they had to ask Christina for more time to complete the living room flip, which meant she got to penalize them. Christina told her opponents that they had to use an old and dirty table and chairs that were in her house when she bought it. Her estranged husband, Josh Hall, claimed he was going to refurbish the furniture so they could use it in their new design, but with Josh out of the picture, Christina had other plans, and stuck the pieces on her competitors instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

However, Tarek and Heather pulled a fast one on her by shredding the furniture and hiding the shaved pieces in planters and other decorative items around the room. Still, they fell short of winning the round, which means that they’ll have to pay $2,000 towards Christina’s next room.

Meanwhile, there was also a bit of tension between Tarek and Heather at one point during the judging session this week. After Amanza declared Christina as the winner in the “use of space” category, Tarek placed the blame on his wife. “I’m doing the lights next time. This is all because of your light,” he said. Although it was partially a joke, Heather was frustrated with Tarek, and told him, “Can I remind my husband, you’re on my team? So we might lose sometimes. It’s not because of my damn light, okay?”

Christina couldn’t hide her reaction and visibly made a face of exasperation before the couple moved on.

The score is now 2-1 Tarek and Heather, but the ultimate winner will be decided by the overall return on investment (ROI) on each house, so it will all come down to the sales that are eventually made.

The Flip Off, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV