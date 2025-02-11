Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

It’s almost time to walk the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital once again when Grey’s Anatomy returns from its midseason hiatus to pick up where the show left off on that cliffhanger.

Here’s what we know about the midseason premiere so far.

When will Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?

The medical drama will return for Season 21 Episode 9, titled “Hit the Floor,” on Thursday, March 6, at 10/9c on ABC.

Where did the series leave off in the midseason finale?

Episode 8, “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” left the surgeons in hot water … or, at least, in a heat wave.

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) went to a convenience store to get some much-needed ice for the team but instead found themselves in the middle of a stick-up, with a masked gunman holding them hostage. When the attendant tried to fight back, Adams ended up in a scuffle with the robber, and the gun went off.

Elsewhere, Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) decided to leave for good after the grief of her sister’s death, leaving Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) heartbroken and angry with Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) for letting her go; Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and Molly Tran (Dianne Doan) decided to get back together; Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) pulled off a miracle surgery, but the patient’s heart wasn’t restarting; and Teddy Altman’s (Kim Raver) too-cozy friendship with Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush) was clearly putting a wedge between herself and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

What will happen in the Grey‘s midseason premiere?

In the preview for the episode, Jo is rushed into the ER clutching her stomach, and Bailey warns Link (Chris Carmack) to get himself together “so she can fall apart.” Meanwhile, Amelia is told that there’s a situation with Dr. Adams, and we soon see Teddy and Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) treating someone who has “no exit wound” and is “about to code.” Could that be Adams bleeding out on their table?!