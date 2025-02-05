Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Grey’s Anatomy is in the midst of its 21st season, and fans are constantly in fear that the long-running series could be winding down. Ellen Pompeo‘s exit as a series regular in 2023 only added to the worry, as did the show’s recent move to a 10 p.m. time slot.

But executive producer Betsy Beers had a promising update on Wednesday, February 5. While speaking at a National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) panel, Beers told fans, “As long as people want to watch it, we’re excited about making it,” per Deadline.

Shonda Rhimes‘ production partner expressed confidence that the show would continue past Season 21, especially since it was the second most popular streaming show of 2024, according to Luminate.

“People always ask, ‘Do you think about this in terms of how long something will run?’ All we love to do is work on things that we love or are interested in, and that we would watch. That was sort of the key,” Beers added.”I still think it’s a really fun show to watch. The great thing is, it’s a situation where you can bring people in and people leave, and people come back, and new people come in, and there’s always an engine for new personalities, new conflicts. The great thing and the sad thing about medicine is it’s always changing, and there are always new cases. As a setting, it’s great.”

Season 21 is expected to return from its winter hiatus in March. The first half of the season was eight episodes, with 10 more expected in the spring.

In May 2024, Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich promised that Season 21 is “not at all” the end of the road for Grey’s. He explained, “I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular, if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons. We see new generations coming into the show on a monthly basis, so the show is in great shape.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 Midseason Premiere, Thursday, March 6, 10/9c, ABC