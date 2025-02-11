Alice Bell, who was once married to Al Roker for 10 years, has died at the age of 77. The news was confirmed by the former couple’s daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, whom they adopted in 1987.

“She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky. I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always,” Laga shared in an Instagram post on Monday, February 10. The post featured two throwback photos of her with Bell, as well as two recent shots of Bell and Sky, the daughter Laga shares with her husband, Wesley Laga.

Although Bell’s cause of death was not disclosed, she was noticeably hooked up to an oxygen machine in the two newer photos from her daughter’s tribute post.

Roker did not appear on the Tuesday, February 11, episode of the Today show. He was married to Bell from 1984 until 1994 before getting together with his now-wife, Deborah Roberts, whom he married in 1995. He and Roberts share two children together.

Courtney and Wesley welcomed Sky in July 2023, making Roker a grandfather for the first time. The exciting addition to the family came just two years after the Lagas tied the knot.

In October 2024, Sky made her Today show debut. She appeared on the show with her mom, who was there to demonstrate some recipes from her and Roker’s cookbook. Wesley brought Sky on stage at the end of the segment.

Roker paid tribute to Sky with an Instagram post on her first birthday in July 2024, as well. “At 11:41am a year ago today, I got to fall@in [sic] love all over again in a very special way. Thabks [sic] @ouichefroker and @thatteacherwhodjs for the gift of this special girl, Sky,” he gushed, along with photos of the little one from her first year of life.