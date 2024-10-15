‘Today’ Show Al Roker Has ‘Proud Grandpa’ Moment When Unexpected Guest Joins Him (VIDEO)

Today fans were in for a surprise cameo on Tuesday, October 15 as Al Roker’s 15-month-old daughter Sky made an unscheduled but very sweet on-air debut.

The 70-year-old meteorologist and anchor was joined by his daughter Courtney Roker Laga to share their family recipe for salmon burgers from their new cookbook: “Al Roker’s Recipes to Live By: Easy Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion.” Courtney welcomed Sky Lara in July 2023.

The chef and her husband Wesley Laga’s bundle of joy made the iconic news figure a grandfather, or “pop pop,” for the very first time.

After cooking up their burgers, the anchors panel could be heard exclaiming “aww!” and Roker didn’t know why. Wesley entered the set ushering in the toddler, who had tears streaming down her cheeks.

“Oh, were you crying, sweetheart?” Roker asked as he took Sky from his son-in-law. “You wanted your pop-pop. There we go,” he said while bouncing his granddaughter in his arms.

Courtney then tried feeding Sky some pudding, but she rejected the spoonful, pushing it away with her tiny hand. “I think she got scared with the kitchen aid,” Courtney joked, referring to her stand mixer that had just exploded flour everywhere.

Giving Sky a kiss on the forehead, Roker confirmed as much: “Yeah when the kitchen aid blew up, everything went crazy.”

An adorable Sky looked into the camera as her tears lingered but she seemed otherwise relaxed, not actively crying now that she was reunited with her grandpa (and she didn’t seem to mind the cameras either!).

The panel shared some of their favorite recipes from the cookbook, to which Roker joked: “This is my favorite recipe right here.” Cue one more “Aw!” from the studio.

Today shared a sweet-as-could-be bonus clip on Instagram (above) in which Sky ate waffles from the cookbook. Another was shared of the couple, Al and Sky all together waving for the camera (below). Under both posts, fans gushed over the love between Roker and his granddaughter.

“Such a proud Grandpa!” one comment read.

“Al as a grandpa would be next level,” wrote another.

“I love seeing Al and baby Sky. So cute,” wrote a third.

On Today in June, Roker revealed that Courtney was pregnant with Sky when the father-daughter pair started working on their new project.

Al shares Courtney with ex-wife Alice Bell. He is also father to daughter Leila, 25, and son Nick, 21, whom he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.