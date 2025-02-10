The Fly Team just said goodbye to a temporary member — Tyler (Jay Hayden) is now back in the States, without his promotion and not as close to his daughter as he’d like, but on much better terms with Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), who’d struggled with potentially having to lie for him — and is soon going to welcome another.

TV Insider can exclusively break the first-look photos and longline for the February 18 episode, “Blood Doesn’t Become Water,” which welcomes guest star Veronica St. Clair. In the episode, “The Fly Team leads an international manhunt when an American woman and her new husband flee from Baltimore to Istanbul with her young son after a heinous murder. Also, Vo [Vinessa Vidotto] partners up with Special Agent Riley Quinn (guest star Veronica St. Clair), who was not only sent to Budapest to work her first big case alongside The Fly Team but to also clandestinely investigate a member of the team.”

Check out the first photos from this episode above and below, of what appears like the Fly Team — Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer), Smitty, Vo, and Raines (Carter Redwood) — and Quinn taking a helicopter somewhere for the case.

The team is very much in the dark and oblivious to what Quinn is really doing in Europe, says Willis. “As far as we are concerned, we are helping her with the case,” she previews. “She’s actually trying to find out something about one of the members of the team.” But will the team win her over? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Fly Team said goodbye to Tyler in the February 4 episode, during which Smitty had actually decided to leave the team rather than lie about his actions if questioned for a promotion. In the end, he withdrew his name for consideration for said promotion. As Willis told us, Smitty did mean that offer to leave.

“I don’t think Smitty bluffs really. She can be quite guarded and it can take quite a lot to earn her trust and the ongoing kind of battle that she was having with Mitchell at the very start of the season, and then that kind of being compounded and made even more dangerous with Tyler’s presence, I think that made her feel that she really was a thorn in Mitchell’s side and that she needed to step aside so that they could run the team the way that they want to run the team,” she explained.

