The family of radio host and former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield is currently embroiled in a legal battle over his conservatorship, relating to a massive stroke the star suffered in January.

As reported by People, court documents show that Matt’s 38-year-old daughter, Jessica Pinfield, has filed for conservatorship of her 63-year-old father after a stroke left him hospitalized last month.

However, Matt’s girlfriend, Kara Brown, and his brother, Glenn Pinfield, have opposed the conservatorship, alleging that Jessica is attempting to isolate Matt from the rest of his family.

According to the opposition filing, which was filed to a Superior Court in Los Angeles on Friday (February 7), Brown and Glenn have asked a Los Angeles County judge to deny Jessica’s petition for conservatorship, which was filed soon after Matt was admitted to hospital on January 6.

In the original filing, Jessica expressed concern that Brown had taken control of Matt’s bank accounts and apartment and, therefore, wanted to file for conservatorship to protect his property and money. She also claimed her father was “incompetent to make decisions” due to his current health conditions.

Brown and Glenn dispute these allegations, noting that Brown, who has been dating Matt for three years, had been by his side since the day he was taken to hospital after the stroke. Brown claimed in the filing that Matt had been “lucid and engaged — both with me and with hospital staff” when he designated her as his emergency contact and personal representative.

“I spent most of my time during the first week of Matt’s hospitalization at his bedside. At that time, he was talking to me in full sentences,” Brown stated, per People. “His doctor went over his MRI with me in detail and we were encouraged at that time that Matt would make a full recovery. I was led to believe he would be discharged within a few weeks.”

She went on to say that when Jessica visited the hospital on January 14, she “unprompted, accused me of being on drugs and blaming me for Matt’s stroke.”

“These accusations are untrue,” Brown added. “I felt it was Jessica’s intention here to destroy my credibility with the hospital staff. Rather than argue, I left the hospital in deference to Jessica.” When she returned to the hospital two days later, she was told her visitation rights had been rescinded but “was not told why.”

“This was heartbreaking for me and made worse by the lack of available, reliable information about Matt’s condition,” she continued. “I was told he had contracted MRSA/pneumonia, which had become life threatening and that he did not have a ‘massive’ stroke as Jessica claimed. This conflicting information has left me very confused.”

Glenn added that Jessica’s filing for conservatorship came as a shock to the entire family. He and Brown have asked the judge to either deny her request for full conservatorship or provide more time for the family to make a decision on the best arrangement moving forward.

Matt first entered the spotlight in 1992 when he appeared on an episode of MTV’s reality show The Real World. He’d go on to host MTV’s 120 Minutes in 1995, beginning a career of hosting various shows for the network, including MattRock, Pinfield Suite, Pinfield Presents, Say What?, Rocks Off, and MTV Live.

He later went on to DJ for SiriusXM and most recently became the afternoon drive-time host for KCSN, a AAA-format public radio station based in Los Angeles.