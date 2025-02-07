After almost two decades as the host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Andrea Mitchell signed off for the very last time on Friday (February 7) with an emotional farewell to audiences.

In the final moments of her show, Mitchell said to audiences, “Just a few final thoughts about the stories that we’ve shared over these 17 years, you and I, and the miles I’ve traveled to bring them to you. I’ve anchored this program all over the world, as you just saw, from Moscow to Beijing, Nairobi to Ramallah, Havana, Islamabad, Kabul, Baghdad, yes, telling America’s story, as well, all over the United States, starting with Iowa and New Hampshire.”

“This hour has always been driven by what I love most, deep reporting on politics and foreign policy,” Mitchell continued. “As I announced last October, in these challenging times, I want to get back to my roots and learn more about your lives, tell your stories as we face tectonic changes in our nation and our world, after also doing that for 17 years, hosting this daily show on MSNBC, I’ll be doing that from now on full time, where this amazing ride first started 47 years ago, right here at NBC News as chief Washington and chief foreign policy correspondent, continuing to cover politics and foreign policy.”

She went on, “Above all, I’m proudest of the young journalists who appeared first on our program and are now among our top correspondents, and especially the women from print and broadcast who are now regulars on all the networks, but got their first breaks right here. And I’m grateful to my fellow correspondents at NBC News, this incredible team, who brought their great reporting to this program day after day, right here in Washington and from all over the world. And finally, television news is a team sport. I will be forever grateful to Phil Griffin and Yvette Miley who launched this show, and Rashida Jones for her constant support over many years, and to my partners in the trenches, Casey Dolan and Michelle Perry, the studio crew right here, incredible producers who perform miracles, believe me, seemingly every day, when news breaks into our hour and they have to switch gears with a whole new show, journalism is an enormous privilege and a responsibility. It’s never been more important to do it. Well, that’s my vow as I continue on this journey.”

Kristen Welker was on hand to bid her adieu as well, saying, “Andrea, it is going to be the most exciting journey because you’re going to be busier than ever … Andrea, I just want everyone to know how beloved you are by me and by so many people. You taught me so much of what I know about being a journalist, about asking important questions, about asking tough questions. And I have just looked up to you forever, and you have been so generous with your time and your knowledge and your heart. And Andrea, I think the thing that stands out most is that I am one of so many people who today wants to say thank you.”

The studio then filled with dozens of staffers of Andrea Mitchell Reports to surprise the host, bringing her to tears before she issued her final sendoff.

Andrea Mitchell wipes away tears as former and current staffers surprise her on set at the end of her final show as an MSNBC host pic.twitter.com/HYEsQnyxtB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2025

Ahead of her hour, at noon Eastern time, Jose Diaz-Balart concluded his show hour with a message about Mitchell. “Andrea is going to continue reporting, serving our community as chief Washington correspondent, chief foreign affairs correspondent for NBC News. But if I could, if you permit me, I just want you to know something how extraordinary Andrea Mitchell is, how diligently, how passionately Andrea Mitchell takes her responsibility to serve. She’s been reporting for more than 47 years. You know what? No one, no one works harder, no one prepares more. No one cares more than Andrea Mitchell. Her work ethic, her extraordinary depth of experience and intelligence, are a gift to our profession, and it is an honor for me to work by her side and to learn from her every single day.”

For her part, Mitchell began the show on a rather routine note, promising coverage of topics such as the controversial defunding of USAID and the legal challenges growing against Donald Trump‘s administration, including against w.

One of her guests of the day, Jay Johnson, started out his remarks on the topical discussion by issuing a personal note to say, “First Andrea I’m pleased to be on your show… I added it up recently. I think I’ve been on this new show more than any other new show, and you are the unofficial dean of the Washington press corps. You’re deeply substantive and knowledgeable about the issues, as the last interview reflected. I also know from personal experience, you’re the most honorable and trustworthy reporter that I’ve ever dealt with. So congratulations, and I hope you continue to chase news stories even after the show is over.”

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also appeared in studio with some thoughtful words for Mitchell before digging into the substance of the discussion, saying, “First of all, I’m so honored to be here on your last show, and I missed a plane. Didn’t miss… I skipped because I wanted to be with you to give salute to you. So glad you’re here, and you and I are going to keep talking about these issues, whatever the next chapter is because they matter so much.“

The show also showcased decades worth of clips of Mitchell’s coverage on the ground both in D.C. and abroad. “Wow, memory lane. I want to thank Russell Jones, incredible producer who found all of that tape,” she said through tears. “And I want to say thank you to all of my extraordinary producing team. These are the people who help bring you Andrea Mitchell Reports every day.”