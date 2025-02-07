Veteran journalist Andrea Mitchell signs off from her MSNBC show for the final time today, Friday, February 7, after 17 years at the network, and viewers are reacting to her exit from the anchor chair.

Mitchell, 78, will front her eponymous hour-long show, Andrea Mitchell Reports, for the last time today, starting at 12 pm ET. However, she isn’t entirely leaving the NBC News staff, as she is set to serve as chief foreign affairs correspondent and Washington correspondent.

When she announced her exit back in October 2024, Mitchell explained, “What I’ve always loved most as I’ve traveled around the world and here across the U.S., is meeting people, meeting our viewers, meeting you, especially hearing about your lives and learning how we can do a better job of informing you about our political leaders and our allies and adversaries around the world.”

Many MSNBC viewers are deliriously happy to see Mitchell step down. Increasingly in recent years she has received criticism for being too nice about President Donald Trump while seemingly asking difficult questions of Democrats.

“Thank goodness! About 15 years overdue!” wrote one X user ahead of Mitchell’s final MSNBC show.

“Andrea Mitchell is finally leaving MSNBC. But didn’t she leave years ago? Her lack of follow-ups, nodding to Republican lies, her unhinged anti-Hillary campaign, and ‘both sides’ framing won’t be missed. Sadly, she helped open the misinformation floodgates that still haunt us,” said another.

“Let’s hope that Andrea Mitchell remembers that she announced she is retiring this time,” another added.

Another said, “Andrea Mitchell on behalf of all of us..Friday couldn’t come soon enough..”

“Andrea Mitchell is leaving MSNBC. Nature is healing,” wrote one viewer.

“Y’all can send Andrea Mitchell on to retirement glory by not tuning in to her show,” added another.

However, she did receive some support, with one fan writing, “My take is she was a pioneer for many women journalists, smart, brave and persistent. Yeah, she lost her zip a while ago, but was still good at her job. I would love to see her get more accolades and less scorn. To her, I doff my hat and wish her all the best.”

“I wish her well also,” said another, “as long as she’s off-camera.”

Others, meanwhile, are hoping Jim Acosta, who just left CNN, will be given Mitchell’s slot.

“Andrea Mitchell is leaving MSNBC after 17 yrs. Now is the time for Jim Acosta to slide in there…” wrote one viewer.

“This is Andrea Mitchell’s last day reporting from the anchor chair on @MSNBC She is moving to online reporting…GIVE THE JOB TO ACOSTA!!!!!!” said another.

“Jim Acosta was the only one I watched on CNN. Now..I will never have to see CNNs channel on my timer ever again. THANK YOU.. Channel Nobody Needs. I hope he gets Andrea Mitchell’s time slot on msnbc,” added another.

Another wrote, “Jim Acosta should replace Andrea Mitchell on

@MSNBC.”

“Dear @MSNBC,Hire Jim @Acosta for Andrea Mitchell’s spot! You’ll surpass @DanaBashCNN in no time flat!” said one user.

“If MSNBC is smart they’ll pay him whatever he wants and put him in the time slot Andrea Mitchell is leaving,” wrote another

Mitchell’s exit comes amid a number of shakeups at NBC News and MSNBC. In January, MSNBC’s president, Rashida Jones, announced her exit from the network. Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow returned to the network for five nights a week while Jonathan Lemire was added to Morning Joe as a permanent cohost amid criticisms of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.