‘NCIS: Sydney’ Scoop: Vance in Premiere Isn’t Only Crossover Mention in Season 2

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson, Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey, William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose and Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey — 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 2 Episode 4 'Truth Sabre'
Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney

 More

For some franchises, crossovers are easy; the shows all take place in the same city (One ChicagoLaw & Order, two of the FBIs). That’s never been the case for NCIS, though it has made crossovers work with the mothership, Los AngelesNew Orleans, and Hawai’i. But the newest version, Sydney, now in its second season, is in a whole different ballpark: It is 9,0000 miles away, as showrunner Morgan O’Neill stresses.

“It’s a challenge for us,” he tells TV Insider. “We’re not just in the studio next door. We can’t just pull Rocky Carroll out and drag him on our set. It’s not quite that easy. But I would say the great thrill of a franchise like NCIS is that it’s an interconnected world. Fans love that it is, and we’re certainly trying to work out ways where we can satisfy the desire for a kind of crossover or an interaction of sorts. So that may be happening in our future, I suppose, is the best way to put it.”

Olivia Swann, who leads the joint NCIS-AFP team as Special Agent Michelle Mackey, says she’d “be so down” for a crossover. “Mackey and Jessica Knight [NCIS‘s Katrina Law] would kick some serious butt.” Add in Sydney‘s Evie (Tuuli Narkle) and Blue (Mavournee Hazel) and NCIS‘s Kasie (Diona Reasonover), and “that’s the dream,” she adds. “It would just be chaotic in the best way.”

The Season 2 premiere did make mention of NCIS Director Vance (Carroll), and it wasn’t the first time. Swann reveals that there is another reference coming up to NCIS or another show from the franchise this season.

“There’s a very cool one,” she shares. “I don’t know if I can say specifically which episode, but towards the end of the season, there’s a very cool one which we drop in there.”

Though we pressed O’Neill for something more, all he’d say is, “It’s kind of hard to tease without spoiling it.”

Do you have any theories about that reference with the very little to go on? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Sydney, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS

