So far, there hasn’t been any romance on NCIS: Sydney, but could that change in Season 2?

“Not to my knowledge, but everyone has their own interperation of things, so who knows?” Olivia Swann, who plays NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, tells TV Insider.

Might that interpretation be about something coming up between Mackey and AFP Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance), to whom she’s opened up a bit more? In the Season 2 premiere, she shared with him that she has a son back in the States, which she says “is such a big shift” for the two characters. Is romance in the cards for them or is anything coming up that might suggest or shoot it down?

“Honestly, I find it so hard to call just because the dynamic of their relationship always seems to kind of shift and change and we see lightness, we see trust building, but then we also see this season as well, which is very cool, it getting tested and it kind of breaking a bit,” admits Swann.

“And it’s those dynamics that you would also find in a romantic relationship that would make it really compelling. But I do kind of love the ambiguity of it because yeah, what would you do in that situation? It is very rare that the two leads of the team would engage in that,” she continues. “So is there potential for conflict there? Is there potential for it to work or not work? I’m just as intrigued as you are.”

Mackey has already let herself be vulnerable with JD by telling him about her son. It’s a scene that Swann enjoyed. “Even filming it — because essentially it’s quite a long scene that reveals so much and has so much weight to it — I think Todd and I were both just like, yeah, there’s a real lovely level of connection between the two of them and just feeling so grounded and just shifting from the Mackey and JD that we left in Season 1,” she shares.

