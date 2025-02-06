Savannah Chrisley got real about the struggles of being a single parent amid her mom, Julie Chrisley, and dad Todd Chrisley‘s prison sentences. Savannah became the legal guardian of her niece, Chloe Chrisley, after Todd and Julie — who adopted the now 12-year-old 2016 — began their prison sentences in January 2023.

Now raising a preteen, Savannah is also busy with her own work requirements. In addition to hosting a podcast and working as a social media influencer, the reality star is also a realtor. “When a client asks you to show up for them, you do it. Even as a single parent, you still do it,” she said on her Wednesday, February 5, Instagram Story.

She then flipped the camera to show Chloe in her school uniform, adding, “We went from school pickup to real estate.”

Savannah had an inspiring message for other single parents out there, but didn’t shy away from speaking about how difficult it can be sometimes. “I know it can be tough,” she said. “I know it can be really hard to juggle your schedules and sometimes you feel like you’re just failing, and I’m here to tell you that you’re doing a great job. Just remember all the long hours you put in, you do it for them.”

When Todd and Julie reported to prison, Savannah also became the legal guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley, who was 17 at the time and is now a legal adult. Todd and Julie are serving 12-year and seven-year prison sentences, respectively, after being convicted of tax evasion and fraud.

In February 2023, Savannah opened up about how she was navigating her new role as a parent. “We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things,” she said on her Unlocked podcast. “Even if it’s just the little things, I’m trying to implement because I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister. I want to stay in that role as sister, but it’s hard when you’re in the role of parent and discipline.”