‘NCIS: Sydney’ Returns, ‘Severance’ Field Trip, Critics Choice Awards, ‘Lion King’ at the Hollywood Bowl

The Australian-set NCIS spinoff returns for a second season. Severance leaves the office for the wilderness in a surreal team-building exercise. Delayed several times by the L.A. wildfires, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards airs on E! with Chelsea Handler hosting. A 30th-anniversary concert celebration of The Lion King brings together members of the original film and Broadway casts.

NCIS: Sydney

Season Premiere 8/7c

The NCIS franchise goes back Down Under for a second season of the international spinoff, picking up from the Season 1 cliffhanger with NCIS Special Agent in Charge Mackey (Olivia Swann) and Australia Federal Police officer Dempsey (Todd Lasance) both facing consequences for letting the rogue assassin known as Ana Nimus (Georgina Haig) get away in a swap to save Dempsey’s kidnapped son. With Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar) reluctantly supervising the local HQ, the search continues for Nimus while the agents investigate her connection to Dempsey’s boss, Col. Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald).

Severance

Didn’t think this cult favorite could get any trippier? Keep watching. In a pivotal episode directed by Ben Stiller, the Kier Eagan mythology that undergirds Lumon Industries deepens when the MDR team engages in something called an ORTBO (“Outdoor Retreat and Team Building Exercise”). A little frigid fresh air couldn’t hurt these severed desk jockeys, right? But consider Milchick’s (Tramell Tillman) warning: “Stray not from Kier’s path lest you roil nature’s wrath.” Something tells me the team will never be quite the same after this eventful outing.

Critics Choice Awards

Special 7/6c

The awards circuit picks up steam with the twice-delayed ceremony honoring movies and television. (Full disclosure: I sit on several nominating committees for the TV awards.) Chelsea Handler hosts from Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, with FX’s awards darling Shogun leading the TV field with six nominations, and tying with four each, Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin, and What We Do in the Shadows. On the movie side, Conclave and Wicked lead with 11 nominations each.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

Special

Marking the 30th anniversary of the Oscar-winning animated film that became a Tony-winning stage phenomenon, a lavish concert special from the iconic Hollywood Bowl brings together original voice actors from the 1994 movie with cast members from the Broadway production. With dazzling costumes and projections, this one-of-a-kind performance features Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella (Timon and Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (from the 2019 version), stage alums Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson, with Lebo M, North West, and Jennifer Hudson bringing the open-air house down with a rendition of “Circle of Life.”

Dexter: Original Sin

There’s a blood drive at the Miami Police precinct in support of wounded detective Bobby Watt (Reno Wilson), but the bloodlust that drives young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) is what occupies most of the prequel’s penultimate episode. Dexter is convinced that one of his bosses deserves to be the next fiend on his murder slab, even if his dad Harry (Christian Slater) disagrees, but Harry is busy trying to keep Dexter from learning that his brother Brian (Roby Attal), who was separated from his sibling in childhood after the trauma of their mother’s murder, may be the serial killer the department has been hunting. The episode airs Sunday on Showtime.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV: