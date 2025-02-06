Apple Cider Vinegar is the “true-ish story” of Belle Gibson, and its premiere on Netflix has left fans wondering about the woman who inspired the six-episode series.

After being exposed for faking cancer in 2015, Gibson was fined $400,000 for allegedly making false claims about donating money to charity, after raising the funds under false pretenses by claiming she had terminal brain cancer.

Scroll down for everything we know about Gibson’s whereabouts today.

Where is Belle Gibson now?

While Gibson was an avid social media user and influencer in the early days of Instagram, she’s since become much more elusive. However, in 2020 she gave a shocking update about her life in a video interview that made its rounds online.

Gibson claimed to be an adopted member of the Oromo people in Melbourne, Australia. She was going by the name Sabontu and calling Ethiopia her home at the time. She said her decision to join the Oromo people was a “blessing that was given to me.”

However, in 2021, Daily Mail reported that Gibson was disowned by the Oromo people, with Tarekegn Chimdi, the president of the Australian Oromo Community Association in Melbourne, telling the outlet, “She was told not to come,” adding, “It was concerning when someone is using the community’s name who is not a member of that community.”

Chimdi said he was upset when he found out the truth about Gibson, telling Australia Women’s Weekly, “She is exploiting the good heart of the people in our community. People are not questioning when people are approaching them [whether] this is a good person. They did not know what evil she was carrying.”

Gibson popped up again in 2024 when the Nine Network program A Current Affair caught up with her at a gas station and asked why she hadn’t paid the fine she owed. “I haven’t paid things because I can’t afford to. You know I can’t get into the workplace,” Gibson claimed to a reporter.

What did Belle Gibson do?

Gibson rose to fame after claiming to use natural remedies and wellness to treat her terminal cancer. As her social media fame rose, she wrote a book called The Whole Pantry and created an app of the same name, where she shared her alleged life-saving recipes.

People flocked to Gibson due to her outpouring of kindness, as she claimed to have donated much of the money she made to charities and families in need. Her app launch was billed as a “fundraising event,” and she claimed to have donated to nine different charities with the advance she received for her book, according to The Weekly.

However, in 2015, reporters from The Age published a bombshell story about Gibson after finding out that she hadn’t actually donated any money to the charities that she claimed. The story exposed Gibson’s lies about her cancer, relationships, and much more.

That year, she admitted that she’d lied about her diagnosis. “None of it’s true,” she told The Weekly. “I just think [speaking out] was the responsible thing to do. Above anything, I would like people to say, ‘Okay, she’s human. She’s obviously had a big life. She’s respectfully come to the table and said what she’s needed to say, and now it’s time for her to grow and heal.’”

Does Belle Gibson still owe money?

Gibson was fined $410,000 in 2017 for “playing on the public’s desire to help those less fortunate.” However, she never made the payment. At a court hearing in 2019, she claimed to not have the money to pay the fine.

By 2021, Gibson’s case was marked as “abandoned,” per The Weekly, which reported that the case was closed, despite Gibson never paying a cent. However, that May, authorities raided Gibson’s home for the second time (they had previously done so in 2020 as well), hoping to seize items that would be deemed valuable enough to pay off part of her debt. She still had not paid a cent as of 2024.

