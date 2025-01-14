Apple Cider Vinegar is taking on the wild true story of Belle Gibson, the Australian wellness influencer who set out to cure her cancer naturally. Along the way, Belle gained prominence among a large global online community, which would be sweet and inspiring if it were true.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Netflix‘s new outrageous drama, ranging from the stellar cast to the jaw-dropping trailer.

When Does Apple Cider Vinegar premiere?

Apple Cider Vinegar will premiere with all episodes on February 6. The limited series features six hour-long episodes.

What is Apple Cider Vinegar about?

The darkly entertaining series is set at the birth of Instagram and follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing an entire global online community along the way. Their efforts and results would be wholly inspiring if everything were actually true. This semi-true story based on a lie chronicles the rise and fall of a wellness empire, the culture that has built it up, and the people who managed to tear it down.

Who stars in Apple Cider Vinegar?

Kaitlyn Dever features as Belle Gibson alongside an ensemble that includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, Mark Coles Smith, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Phoenix Raei, Chai Hansen, Rick Davies, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Catherine McClements, and Essie Davis.

Does Apple Cider Vinegar have a trailer?

Yes, Netflix unveiled the official trailer, which you can watch above.

Who makes Apple Cider Vinegar?

The series is created for television by Samantha Strauss, who is also a writer alongside Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien. Inspired by The Woman Who Fooled the World written by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, the show is directed by co-executive producer Jeffrey Walker and executive produced by Lizz Watts, Helen Gregory, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Louise Gough, Strauss, and Dever. Yvonne Collins serves as a producer and Libby Sharpe is a co-producer. The show was filmed on location in Melbourne, Australia.

Apple Cider Vinegar, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 6, Netflix