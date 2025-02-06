Uh-oh, things aren’t sounding so good for the hospital in The Pitt Season 1 Episode 6.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek from the February 6 episode, covering the 12:00 p.m. hour of Robby’s (Noah Wyle) shift as the chief attending in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. The clip picks up in the middle of Robby’s conversation with hospital administrator Gloria (Michael Hyatt) — about potentially losing the ED.

“I can’t believe you’re seriously considering this,” he tells her. But she has to think about the bottom line, which is that their current numbers aren’t good. “If you want to keep this ED, improve metrics,” she says. “There’s a lot of OFI.” He’s confused. “Opportunities for improvement,” she explains. “I need you to care about patient satisfaction scores.”

But he argues that there are things that he needs from her, as head nurse Dana (Katherine LaNasa) watches, amused. Check out the full sneak peek above for more from Robby and Gloria’s conversation, including what leads to her suggesting, “Maybe you need some time off.”

This isn’t the first time Gloria’s talked to Robby about patient satisfaction scores. In the premiere, early on in the first hour of his shift (7:00 a.m.), she approached him about those numbers. As he saw it, if patients are alive, they should be satisfied. The goal, she explained, is 36 percent, whereas their department is at eight percent, with 11 percent likely to recommend. Robby made the argument then that they need more staff and the hospital saves money by keeping patients in the pit — a nickname she doesn’t like for image reasons — because it’s cheaper. Boarding is a nationwide problem, however, and she reminds him that his predecessor knew that. Gloria warned Robby that he needed to step up his game or step aside.

The day of Robby’s shift covered in The Pitt Season 1 is one he usually takes off: the anniversary of his predecessor and mentor’s death. But his stepson Jake (Taj Nico Speights) chose to take his girlfriend to a music festival instead. “That was going to be his plan to kind of get away from the hospital and away from the attendant memories of this day,” Wyle told us. “And then Jake dumps him for a girl and says that he wants to take his girlfriend instead, which leaves Robby sort of at wit’s end and he decides that he’ll just pull the shift instead.”

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, Max