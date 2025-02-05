When Is Andrea Mitchell’s Last Day as MSNBC Anchor? Here’s What We Know

It’s the end of an era. After 17 years, Andrea Mitchell is leaving her post as anchor of her eponymous hour-long show, Andrea Mitchell Reports, after this week.

Here’s what we know so far about Mitchell’s final stand as the face of the hour on the NBC News cable network.

When is Andrea Mitchell’s last day?

Andrea Mitchell will sign off for the last time on Friday, February 7.

What will Andrea Mitchell do next?

Mitchell will remain a member of the NBC News staff, serving as chief foreign affairs correspondent and Washington correspondent, which she revealed is her true passion as a journalist. Upon announcing her then-upcoming exit back in October 2024, Mitchell explained. “What I’ve always loved most as I’ve traveled around the world and here across the U.S., is meeting people, meeting our viewers, meeting you, especially hearing about your lives and learning how we can do a better job of informing you about our political leaders and our allies and adversaries around the world.”

Who will replace Andrea Mitchell?

NBC has not yet announced a replacement for Mitchell or her show. However, immediately after her departure was announced, some MSNBC audience members began to pitch their favorites to replace her.

What else is there to know about Andrea Mitchell’s exit?

Mitchell’s exit is one of several major shakeups underway at NBC News and MSNBC. In January, MSNBC’s president, Rashida Jones, announced her exit from the network. Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow has returned to the network for five nights a week, after reducing her time on The Rachel Maddow Show to just once a week, to cover Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office. Jonathan Lemire was added to Morning Joe as a permanent cohost amid criticisms of Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski. Other on-air talents, including Joy Reid and Stephanie Ruhle, were reportedly offered pay cuts to stay, and Chuck Todd left NBC News after 18 years. Perhaps most prominently, the network as a whole has come under fire from the president, who often faces criticism from its anchors and guests and has called for it to be shut down.