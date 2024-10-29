Who Will Replace Andrea Mitchell? Here’s Who Some Viewers Are Already Rooting For

As Andrea Mitchell retires from her anchoring post on Andrea Mitchell Reports, some viewers are already casting their proverbial ballots for who should take her place in MSNBC’s 12 p.m. ET hour.

Mitchell said that she is retiring from Andrea Mitchell Reports after 16 years because, “in my heart and soul, I am first and foremost a reporter and a storyteller.” She added, “I want more time to do what I love the most: more connecting, listening, and reporting in the field.” She will remain on staff at MSNBC as a correspondent for the network’s foreign affairs and Washington, D.C. reporting efforts.

After Mitchell announced her plans to step down from the show on Tuesday (October 29), several social media users started sharing their favorites to take her place right away.

Here’s a look at some of the people who’ve been pitched as potential replacements for Andrea Mitchell at the noon hour.

Katie Phang

One of the most popular suggestions so far has been Katie Phang, who currently hosts The Katie Phang Show on MSNBC each Saturday. She’s been with NBC since 2017, working first as a legal analyst before debuting her own show in 2022. She’s also subbed in for some primetime spots for anchors Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, and Lawrence O’Donnell in the past.

One social media user stated the case for Phang in the role by writing, “She is smart, articulate, personable, and educated, especially on all the legal issues that will be spotlighted as tRump finally faces many trials to come. Katie Phang will, unlike Mitchell, help to hold him accountable.”

In response to one fan’s suggestion that she should be given the job, Phang responded with thanks. So, apparently, she’s at least interested in the job.

Wow thank you ♥️ — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 29, 2024

Mehdi Hasan

Another suggestion for the role was Mehdi Hasan, whose name was already in the news Tuesday after a fellow CNN commentator was banned for making an offensive remark about Hasan’s religious affiliation. He previously hosted The Mehdi Hasan Show for Peacock from 2020 until 2023 and now writes for The Guardian and occasionally hosts a show on Al-Jazeera.

I think @MSNBC should have Mehdi Hasan to replace Andrea Mitchell Who Agrees? Let @mehdirhasan know we support him in the comments pic.twitter.com/ykjXQBhvKc — DonkConnects ♻️™ ➐ (@donkoclock) October 29, 2024

Kyle Clark

Another TV anchor who has been pitched for the position is Denver’s Kyle Clark, who made the national spotlight after moderating the congressional debate between Colorado’s 4th district nominees. His command of the facts, time constraints, and the candidates themselves stunned late-night host Jimmy Kimmel: “He shot out of a cannon,” he said with a laugh. “That’s how you run a debate: like a drill sergeant. Give that man a raise!”

Andrea Mitchell announced her retirement today. MSNBC should make the correct decision and replace her with Kyle Clark. Next With Kyle Clark Boom. Ratings gold. pic.twitter.com/8MbuyemDHu — WTFUSA (@dudeonthebay) October 29, 2024



Alicia Menendez

The host of American Voices and then The Weekend has been with MSNBC since 2019 and has filled the anchoring spots for Alex Wagner and Nicolle Wallace, among others. About her potential selection, one social media user wrote, “A Latina who excels every time she covers for @NicolleDWallace and others @AliciaMenendez would be wonderful.”