After previously working as a contractor on Flip or Flop with Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, Izzy Battres is getting his very own HGTV show. He’ll be joined by his family members as cameras document the workings of their family design business, Battres Construction, in Santa Ana, California, on Izzy Does It.

“Throughout my years working with high-end designers and architects, I’ve discovered how to give clients their luxury remodel without the high cost,” Izzy said. “Half of our company’s employees are family members, so I’m driven to be successful and establish a legacy for the next generation.”

Scroll down for everything we know about the family members appearing with Izzy on the show.

Who is Izzy Battres’ wife?

Izzy has been married to wife Lily Battres since 2010. She works as a designer for Battres Construction, but she’s been helpful to Izzy in other aspects, too. “I love meeting people and hearing their stories, and that’s a credit to my wife, Lily, because I was not this person before I got married in 2010,” he told Orange Coast in 2018. “She’s taught me that it’s not just about the task, it’s about the people too.”

However, Izzy told TV Insider that Lily was a bit “hesitant” about having the family featured on their own reality show. “We almost didn’t do the show because if she wasn’t in on it, there would be tension in our marriage,” he explained. “I didn’t want that tension. Primarily, the focus was on serving our clients. She felt our existing clients were very important and were our livelihood. She wanted to make sure they were serviced well and this new TV show would not hinder the flow of the business.”

Who are Izzy Battres’ kids?

While Izzy does not have any children of his own, he is a stepfather to Lily’s children, Joseph “Josh” and Brianna, from a previous relationship. Joseph is Izzy’s apprentice at Battres’ construction, while Brianna helps run the company’s social media and marketing.

Josh is married to Desirae Battres. They welcomed their first child together in 2024. After Desirae’s baby shower, Izzy gushed over the newest addition. “We officially have another baby Battres heading our way!!” he wrote on Instagram. “The whole Battres family got together today to celebrate @joshbattres and @desbattres first baby. We are just extremely happy and excited for them on their new journey of parenthood.”

Brianna turned 17 in 2019 and Izzy celebrated her with a Facebook tribute and special surprise. “Today my daughter Brianna turned 17! She has been talking about a band named 21 Pilots. Ive never heard of them. I surprised her with 2 tix and I think she wanted to cry. Love you Bree!! My life truly changed when you entered my life, I’m a blessed man! I pray God gives you the desires of your heart!”

Izzy admitted to TV Insider that being in business with his loved ones means that the lines sometimes get “blurred” between work life and family life. But, he added, “The fun aspect is seeing my kids grow and develop into who they are and who they are called to be. It’s them taking part in the business and taking ownership.”

Who is Izzy Battres’ brother?

Izzy’s brother Rudy “Rude Dog” Battres is the project manager at Battres Construction. He has appeared alongside his brother on Flip or Flop.

Rudy is married to Brandy Battres, who is a real estate agent. He has six children and, as of 2021, nine grandchildren. A tribute post for Rudy’s birthday in October 2021 on the Battres’ Construction Instagram page said, “Outside of his work he is also a dedicated husband, father and family man. He loves his work, but he loves his family even more. And as you can see it’s a very big family! With 6 children and 9 beautiful grandchildren. And of course his amazing wife who is also involved in homes as a realtor.”

Izzy Does It, Season 1 Premiere, Wednesday, February 5, 9/8c, HGTV