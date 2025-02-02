It’s a family affair as Israel “Izzy” Battres returns to HGTV for the new docuseries Izzy Does It. Cameras follow the former Flip or Flop contractor while running his renovation business in Santa Ana, California alongside his relatives.

There is wife Lily, who serves as designer and the one who keeps Battres in check. His stepson and apprentice Joseph looks to prove himself. Stepdaughter Brianna is hard at work getting social media content to generate leads and engagement for the company on the marketing end. Rounding out the familia at Battres Construction is Battres’ brother and project manager Rudy “Rude Dog.

Ahead of the premiere, Battres opens up about the rollercoaster season to come.

What were your first thoughts when you were approached about doing this show?

Israel “Izzy” Battres: My answer was if you think my life and the business is interesting, just put a camera on us and don’t slow me down. This is our livelihood. This is how we put food on the table. It was really interesting to find out there are many family businesses out there that can relate to the grind and to the tensions, obstacles and everything that comes with building a business. I’m hoping that would be something I could represent as well. I’m excited about that.

Was there anyone in the family who was hesitant about doing the show or was everyone on board?

My wife was hesitant. Lily was very hesitant about doing the show. We almost didn’t do the show because if she wasn’t in on it, there would be tension in our marriage. I didn’t want that tension. Primarily, the focus was on serving our clients. She felt our existing clients were very important and were our livelihood. She wanted to make sure they were serviced well and this new TV show would not hinder the flow of the business.

How hard is it for you to find the fine line of being family but also running the business successfully?

You’re going to see the rawness of this. The viewers are going to see the reality. Viewers are going to see the frankness and the transparency of running business at the same time as having healthy family relationships. Sometimes those lines are very blurred, whether we are having dinner or at the office. We have an intense deadline and also be able to have lunch together or be at a family barbeque and talk to each other. Those are the realities. Also, the fun aspect is seeing my kids grow and develop into who they are and who they are called to be. It’s them taking part in the business and taking ownership.

What are some of the big challenges you face in terms of projects? How would you say they compare to Flip or Flop?

The biggest challenge is being able to deliver the design and construction. When I did Flip or Flop, they were vacant homes. They were houses designed but were empty spaces. This is specific to a family. Every family dynamic is unique. How they live, how they entertain, cultural values, experience, age bracket. All are unique. It is our job and the challenge of Lily and I to jump in their houses and get into their space and create something that is going to be sustainable, lasting and on a budget with a timeline. Those are the realities of it.

We’re also going to see you see your own investment property come to fruition. Tell me about the Balboa project?

We started doing the Balboa project and other developments and flips to diversify the Battres empire if you will. We believe in diversifying and having many strings of income to put on the table and as the family grows, we’re going to need more positions to fill. Leaving a legacy for my children’s children is very important and something my father had envisioned for us. I’m just trying to be a good steward for that. As opportunities come, hopefully I don’t mess things up because there are a lot of families depending on the success. You’ll see the evolution of it. Hopefully, we make a profit from it.

And you have help from Tarek El Moussa. How is it having him to bring in for guidance and advice?

I love it. I feel like Tarek and I have a good relationship along with Heather [Rae] and Christina [Haack]. I feel that if you’re not always learning, then you are going to stop growing. Tarek has a unique perspective in real estate investment. He has never shied away from giving me counsel or mentoring. I value that information. He has been in the trenches in the field.

What do you think of he Flip Off, the new show he has with Christina and Heather?

I love it. I was a judge. I was going to be Christina’s contractor, but obviously, we had Izzy Does It. She understood. Lily and I were going to go to their premiere at the house, but I was under the weather so we couldn’t. I’m happy for them. I’m extremely happy for them. Mad respect for them they were able to do this after 10 years with the ups and downs. Here they are still doing it.

What have you taken from the filming experience in terms of how you are with your family?

We are vulnerable. The takeaway I got was not taking myself too seriously. TV and the business will come and go, but my family is forever. I have to remember what the priorities are. That’s my faith, family and everything else comes secondary. It doesn’t do any good if we have five seasons and at the end our family is scattered because we weren’t able to keep it together and me as a leader not willing to change. Working with different people, I’ve found out there are a lot of blind spots to my character. There is a lot of humble pie I need to eat. I don’t know everything. My wife reminds me of that all the time. Now even my kids. That’s the reality of it.

What can you tell us in regards to the projects you’re working on?

I love Season 1’s design because we had a different customer base from modern and retro to traditional and organic to very moody and traditional pallets. There is an array of design and construction experience that takes place across the spectrum. It’s not just your white shaker cabinets and that’s it. This is different. There are different designs. I just love the shopping trips, the vendors, and the creativity and execution of it all. I think it will be fun, and people will really love the designs.

Izzy Does It premiere, February 5, 9/8c, HGTV