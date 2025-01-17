Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are going strong after more than five years of dating. With their relationship continuing to flourish following their 2023 engagement, it begs the question of whether they’d ever consider collaborating in a professional manner.

Scott has starred on several HGTV shows since joining the network with brother Drew Scott in 2011. Plenty of couples have shows on the network, so it would be the perfect place for Scott and Deschanel to team up for a series of their own.

Scroll down for everything we know about a potential HGTV series starring the pair.

Jonathan Scott pitched a show with Zooey Deschanel

Although there are no official plans for a show starring Scott and Deschanel at this time, it’s something that’s definitely crossed the Property Brothers star’s mind. In fact, in 2021, Scott revealed that his twin brother actually came up with an idea for how he and the actress could work together on screen.

“Drew actually came up with a good concept because Zooey is obsessed with real estate,” Scott told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It’s a show where Zooey looks online [and] we find [random] houses and fix them up.”

Of course, there would need to be some fine-tuning, since renovating a random person’s home might not always go over well. However, Scott pointed out, “Is someone going to say no if Zooey Deschanel just walks up to their door, knocks on it, and says, ‘Hey, this guy will fix your house if you want it!'”

Deschanel seems perfect for HGTV, as Scott also revealed in 2020 that she’s “obsessed with design,” adding, “Even when she’s not looking to buy a house or renovate a house or anything like that, she’s always creating Pinterest boards and sleuthing HGTV shows.”

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel’s past TV collaboration

The couple has worked together before. In December 2020, Deschanel made a guest appearance on the Scott brothers’ show Celebrity IOU, which features celebrities surprising a loved one with a home renovation as a way to “express their deep gratitude for the individuals who’ve had a major impact on their lives.”

During her episode, Deschanel helped renovate her best friend Sarah’s home. She even stepped in to help with some of the project herself, and Scott praised her for being so helpful “from a design standpoint.” However, when it came to the actual construction, the reality star admitted, “She doesn’t like dirty work and loud construction noises. But she put all that aside to do it because she wanted to give back to Sarah, so it was amazing.”

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel met while filming a TV show

Deschanel and Scott also starred on an episode of Carpool Karaoke together in February 2020. In fact, they actually met while filming the segment in August 2019. They were joined by their siblings, Drew and Emily Deschanel, on the show.

At the time, Deschanel was married to Jacob Pechenik, but announced in September 2019 that they had been separated for several months. After it was announced that she had plans to divorce Pechenik, the New Girl actress was photographed holding hands with Scott, confirming their romance for the first time.