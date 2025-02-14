Drew and Jonathan Scott have been hard working alongside famous faces this season of Celebrity IOU. The popular HGTV series sees the Property Brothers help a slew of stars show their appreciation to special people in their lives through a much-needed personalized home renovation project. Courtney Cox, Andy Garcia, Goldie Hawn, Rob Lowe and Kyle MacLachlan are part of this year’s lineup.

Coming up next for the February 17 episode is Sarah Silverman as the comedian and actress looks to sneak in a space transformation for her best friend. In the exclusive clip above shared to TV Insider, Drew Scott counts down before he, Jonathan and Silverman take sledgehammers to a countertop in the kitchen. The Wreck-It Ralph star looked to be having a good time doing some wrecking of her own with the heavy tool in hand. Although it might be time to increase the weight training as she looked to be struggling a bit to bat around the sledgehammer.

After removing the three flip over the top piece, they let out a grunt because why not? “You have to do it deeper. It wasn’t scary enough,” Jonathan said. The 54-year-old tried again. Jonathan was satisfied with the performance. Silverman told the bros she felt invigorated but also terrified. “Now there is no going back. Her place is ruined,” Silverman said. Jonathan wanted to clarify that it was her who did the damage. She responded, “I mean I helped. I just did what I was told.”

Jonathan assured her that, “You have to break it a little before you can build it up better.” Silverman then got back to work on taking down old cabinets. During the process, she revealed it was the first time she did demo, and “hopefully, not the last.” HGTV, It may be time to call her agent. We may have a new show idea and talent ready to sign on to the network. Last year, Silverman was seen last year hosting Stupid Pet Tricks, the TV series built off the popular Late Show with David Letterman segment.

As for the kitchen project, we’ll have to see what the finished product looks like when the show airs.

Celebrity IOU, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV