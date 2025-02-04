Fox is officially entering its streaming era. CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced on Tuesday, February 4, that the network is planning to launch its own subscription streaming service.

Murdoch shared the news on a quarterly earnings call, but kept most details close to the vest. Scroll down for everything we know about the streaming service so far and keep checking back for more updates.

When is it launching?

Although an exact launch date for the Fox streaming service has not been confirmed, Murdoch revealed that he hopes for it to be available by the end of 2025. He said that the app is already in the process of being designed and promised to share more information in the coming months.

How much will Fox’s new streaming service cost?

The specific price point has not been confirmed, but Murdoch promised low costs when the app becomes available. Since he believes expectations will be “modest,” he promised, “We’re going to price the service accordingly.”

Murdoch added, “[We] don’t expect to have any exclusive rights costs or additional incremental rights costs, so the price to create and distribute the platform will be “relatively low.”

What content will it include?

The network’s streaming option will include its sports and news content, according to Murdoch. Sports and news are the highest-rated content in the traditional TV bundle, and Murdoch doesn’t plan on converting traditional cable customers into streamers.

“We’re huge supporters of the traditional cable bundle, and we always will be,” Murdoch said. “But having said that, we do want to reach consumers wherever they are, and there’s a large population, obviously, that are now outside of the traditional cable bundle.”

What happened to the Venu streaming service?

Fox previously had plans to launch a sports streaming app called Venu with Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney. However, in January 2025, the networks announced that they would not be moving forward with the service.

“After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming service,” they said in a joint statement. “In an ever-changing marketplace, we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels. We are proud of the work that has been done on Venu to date and grateful to the Venu staff, whom we will support through this transition period.”

The three companies were planning on pooling their extensive sports content and launching it on Venu, but dealt with legal hurdles involving Fubo. The legal issues pushed back the expected September 2024 launch date of Venu, and eventually led to the project being canceled completely.