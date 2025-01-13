Fox News has officially named a replacement for Neil Cavuto after the longtime journalist’s exit from Fox News Network in December 2024. Fox & Friends Weekend host Will Cain will be taking over the 4 p.m. time slot with The Will Cain Show beginning on Tuesday, January 21.

“Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 p.m. hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year,” Fox News Media’s CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

The Will Cain Show “will offer a comprehensive look at the news of the day in a signature podcast style,” according to the network. Cain’s last Fox & Friends Weekend episode will be on Sunday, January 18. He will be replaced by former Washington Times editor Charlie Hurt on the weekend program.

Additionally, Fox News announced that The Fox Report and The Big Weekend Show will now both be two hours on Saturdays and Sundays beginning January 18. The Fox Report will air from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, followed by The Big Weekend Show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dagen McDowell is also set to join The Big Money Show, which will now air from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on weekdays beginning January 27. McDowell will continue to serve as co-host of The Bottom Line as well.

Cavuto hosted Your World With Neil Cavuto for more than 28 years. He joined the network in July 1996 and his departure was confirmed in December 2024 after he failed to sign a new contract. The 66-year-old announced his exit plans on the December 19 episode of Your World and assured viewers that he would not be “leaving journalism” for good.

“I got to do what I love do to — report the news. Not shout the news, not blast the news. Not call names. Just call balls and strikes,” he said. “Following the news, hold truth to power, and fairness to all. That’s it. That’s me.” He also confirmed that he had been “offered a very generous opportunity” to stay with the network for “years more,” which he declined.

Meanwhile, Cain joined Fox News in 2020 after working at ESPN for five years. He often fills in on programs like The Five and Jesse Waters Primetime and briefly served as the interim host of Fox News Tonight following Tucker Carlson‘s 2023 exit.