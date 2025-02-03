‘Night Court’ Sneak Peek: Dan Has to Defend His Job Against Andrew Rannells (VIDEO)

It’s Dan vs. machine in this week’s Night Court, and Andrew Rannells is bringing his Book of Mormon energy to the courtroom. The Broadway star and Girls alum is the guest star of the week on the NBC comedy, and his character is making Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) defend his job following poor satisfaction reviews from courtroom visitors. TV Insider is debuting an exclusive look at Rannells and Larroquette in the February 4 episode above.

Airing Tuesday at 8:30/7:30c, “Age Against the Machine” shows Dan squaring up against technology and those bringing it into the workspace. The office curmudgeon must defend his job to the head of the city’s new Satisfaction Initiative helmed by Rannells’ Tad.

“How did we do?” kiosks sprout up throughout the Manhattan courthouse in the episode, and Tad is explaining their purpose to Dan as he gets a shoe shine in the clip above.

Tad throws a sarcastic, displeased laugh Dan’s way after the defense attorney says he’s “disinterested” in the city’s new initiative. Tad’s presence in the courtroom was prompted by an influx of bad reviews the night before, presumably the result of Dan’s attitude.

“I’m here investigating a flurry of negative feedback from last night. The frowns were so concentrated, we assumed that one of the kiosks exploded. That’s only happened once,” Rannells says above.

“I hope there was a functional kiosk nearby so that you could tell how people feel about the explosion!” Larroquette quips. But Tad is not here for the jokes. “You’re being sarcastic, but there was,” he shoots back.

Elsewhere in the episode, Abby (Melissa Rauch) and Gurgs (Lacretta) receive some shocking information from Wyatt’s (Nyambi Nyambi) daughter. Wendie Malick’s Julianne, the new courtroom prosecutor this season, will also confront Tad with Dan.

Rannells is one of the many guest stars appearing on Night Court this season. Other famous names on this season’s call sheet have included The Office alum Kate Flannery, returning guest stars Ryan Hansen and Julia Duffy, Joe Lo Truglio, and more.

Will Dan be forced to change his attitude after Tad reviews his work? Find out when Night Court airs this Tuesday.

Night Court, Tuesdays, 8:30/7:30c, NBC