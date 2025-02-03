‘The View’ Ratings Shocker as Show Loses to Harris Faulkner at Fox News

Fox News is reaping the benefits of Donald Trump‘s return to the White House as the network posted record ratings in January, including Harris Faulkner quietly defeating ABC‘s The View for the first time ever.

According to AdWeek, Faulkner’s daily program, The Faulkner Focus, which airs during the 11 am time slot, ended the month with an average total of 2.552 million viewers, just pipping The View, which averaged 2.508 million. This is notable, given The View airs on broadcast television, whereas The Faulkner Focus airs on cable.

“I could not grab this big win without my wonderful team,” Faulkner said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the hard work and passion we put into bringing Americans the latest news and analysis on what matters most to them.”

She added, “The Faulkner Focus is a place where audiences can tune in and know their questions about the day’s headlines will be answered with respect for all sides and we are proud viewers continue to choose us at 11 a.m.”

Faulkner, who joined Fox News in 2005 and launched The Faulkner Focus in 2021, also shared the news on X, writing, “Heartfelt gratitude to the beloved viewers of FOX and @FaulknerFocus.”

The View itself scored its most-watched telecast since the November 2024 elections on January 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration. The episode, which saw hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussing Trump’s second term, reached 2.77 million viewers, boosting the talk show to its largest overall audience in nearly three months.

Meanwhile, several Fox News shows posted all-time ratings records in January, including America’s Newsroom, Outnumbered, and America Reports. This all led to the network reaching its highest-rated January in cable news history, with an average prime-time audience of 2.8 million viewers and 353,000 viewers in the key 25-54 demo.

“As we mark 23 years as America’s most-watched cable news network, I would like to thank our incredible team both on and off the camera for their dedication to delivering the best product in news,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “Each year, we surpass new milestones, continue to innovate, and outperform the competition due to their tireless efforts and I could not be prouder.”

The Faulkner Focus, Weekdays, 11 am et, Fox News

The View, Weekdays, 11 am et, ABC